Surrey chief executive Richard Gould warns over reduced crowd numbers
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:26s - Published
Cricket fans were the first to experience live sport since lockdown began, ina two-day pilot event at The Oval in south London.

Up to 1,000 supporters satin alternate rows equipped with hand sanitiser stations to watch the Surrey vMiddlesex friendly.

Surrey chief executive Richard Gould said the first daywas "a definite success" \- but warned operating with reduced crowd numbersmay not be viable in the long term.

The Oval The Oval cricket ground in Kennington, South London

