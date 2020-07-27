'I was too fat' admits UK PM in obesity campaign

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has urged Britain to slim down, using his own struggles with his weight before he contracted the novel coronavirus to encourage people to take more exercise.

Boris Johnson tells of his own struggles to lose weight as he launches obesity strategy Mandatory credit: @BorisJohnson Boris Johnson has told how he struggles withhis own weight as he urged people to take action to improve their health. In avideo released to mark the launch of the Government’s obesity strategy, thePrime Minister said he had lost at least a stone in weight after recoveringfrom coronavirus.

Anti-obesity drive includes consultation on new calorie-counting warnings for alcoholic drinks

