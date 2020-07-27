Global  
 

'I was too fat' admits UK PM in obesity campaign
'I was too fat' admits UK PM in obesity campaign

'I was too fat' admits UK PM in obesity campaign

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has urged Britain to slim down, using his own struggles with his weight before he contracted the novel coronavirus to encourage people to take more exercise.

What is the government’s obesity plan? From junk food bans to cycling prescriptions

 The Government is waging war on obesity (Picture: Getty Images) The Government is set to launch its campaign to tackle obesity in the UK, in a bid to save the..
Boris Johnson criticises Wiley's antisemitic comments as 'abhorrent' and condemns Twitter's response

 Boris Johnson regards rapper Wiley's string of anti-semitic tweets as "abhorrent" and believes Twitter's response was "not good enough", the prime minister's..
Boris Johnson once called health labels on wine bottles 'lunacy'

 Anti-obesity drive includes consultation on new calorie-counting warnings for alcoholic drinks
Boris Johnson tells of his own struggles to lose weight as he launches obesity strategy [Video]

Boris Johnson tells of his own struggles to lose weight as he launches obesity strategy

Mandatory credit: @BorisJohnson Boris Johnson has told how he struggles withhis own weight as he urged people to take action to improve their health. In avideo released to mark the launch of the Government’s obesity strategy, thePrime Minister said he had lost at least a stone in weight after recoveringfrom coronavirus.

'I was too fat' - PM Johnson urges Britons to slim down

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has urged Britain to slim down, using his own struggles with his weight...
