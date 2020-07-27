Cars submerged as Texas battered by Hurricane Hanna
Hurricane Hanna has now been downgraded to a tropical storm but is still making its presence felt in southern Texas.
Hurricane Douglas and Tropical Storm Hanna From SpaceNASA was monitoring the storms bearing down on Hawaii and Texas with the Atmospheric Infrared Sounder instrument on their Aqua satellite.
Hurricane Hanna slams Texas' Corpus Christi with floodingHurricane Hanna battered Texas over the weekend with flooding and strong winds hitting the south of the state.
Hurricane Hanna updateCleanup begins in South Texas after Hurricane Hanna came through. Hurricane Hanna made landfall as a Category 1 Hurricane.