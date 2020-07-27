We Are Who We Are Trailer

We Are Who We Are Trailer - Limited series - HBO - Plot synopsis: There's a revolution going on inside of you.

WE ARE WHO WE ARE is a new coming-of-age story from Luca Guadagnino (Call Me By Your Name) about two American teenagers who live on an American military base with their parents in Italy.

The series explores typical teenage drama themes including friendship, love and overall confusion -- only in this little slice of America in Italy.

Directed by Luca Guadagnino starring Jack Dylan Grazer, Jordan Kristine Seamon, Chloe Sevigny, Kid Cudi, Jack Dylan Grazer, Alice Braga, Spence Moore II, Faith Alabi, Francesca Scorsese, Ben Taylor, Corey Knight, Tom Mercier, Sebastiano Pigazzi release date September 14, 2020 (on HBO)