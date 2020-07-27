Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published
Graduate Spotlight, July 27, 2020 - Prime News
With commencements canceled due to covid-19, we and our friends at Food City are highlighting 2020's graduating class... Derrick Stoudemire Jr. - McCallie School, Jordan Culpepper - East Hamilton High School, Nadia Cartwright - Tyner Academy, DeAysia Womble - Center for Creative Arts, Matthew Seay - Georgia Southern University.
To view our yearbook of the class of 2020, visit wdef.com slash graduate.
