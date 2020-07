Las Vegas Amazon facilities under multiple state investigations amid employee COVID-19 illnesses

Internet juggernaut Amazon is flourishing during the COVID-19 pandemic as people turn to online shopping for supplies, but Nevada authorities are investigating the company after insiders say employees are getting sick and management is slow with revealing details.

BUT...MULTIPLE EMPLOYEES TELL 13ACTION NEWS...THE COMPANY IS RISKING THEHEALTH OF WORKERS....TO KEEP THE PROFITS POURING IN!THIS COMES AS AMAZON JUSTOPENED A NEW FACILITY INHENDERSON.IT'S CALLED.."LAS ONE".AMAZON IS HOPING TO HIRE "1THOUSAND" FULL-TIME EMPLOYEESTONIGHT - 13 INVESTIGATESREPORTER JOE BARTELS..SPOKE WITH A COMPANY INSIDERWHO CLAIMS...THERE ARE A LOT MORE SICKWORKERS IN THE VALLEY THANAMAZON IS LETTING ON.ON CAM: WE'VE LEARNED..AMAZON..THE MULT-BILLION DOLLARCOMPANY..IS NOW AT THE CENTER..OF MULTIPLE STATE OSHAINVESTIGATIONS..ABOUT THE WORKING CONDITIONS..INSIDE THE FACILITIES..WHERE SOME EMPLOYEES AREAFRAID..FOR THEIR SAFETY..OVER CORONAVIRUS CONCERNS.IT'S A MASSIVE 2 POINT 4MILLION SQUARE FOOT..FACILITY..NEAR SLOAN AND TROPICALPARKWAY...IN LAS VEGAS INTERNALLY..THE AMAZON BUILDING IS CALLED"LAS 7" EVERY DAY..HUNDREDS OF EMPLOYEES..FILE IN AND HELP THEBEHEMOTH INTERNET COMPANY...DELIVER EVERYTHING FROM TOOTHBRUSHES..TO ABOVE GROUND SWIMMINGPOOLS..NATS OF VIDEO RELEASE FROMAMAZON AMAZON RELEASED THISPUBLIC RELATIONS VIDEO..SHOWCASING THE STEPS..THE COMPANY SAYS IT IS TAKINGTO COMBAT..THE SPREADOF COVID-19..EMPLOYEE TEMPERATURECHECKS..MANDATORY MASK WEARING...ROUTINE BUILDING SANITIZING ANDSOCIAL DISTANCING..FOR EMPLOYEES AMONG THE SAFETYPRECAUTIONS...ONE LOCAL EMPLOYEE SAYS DON'TBELIEVE EVERYTHING YOU SEE.THERE'S A LOT OF PEOPLE IN THEBREAK ROOM AND IT'S HARD FOR USNOT TO COME IN CONTACT WITHEACH OTHER BECAUSE WE ARE RIGHTNEXT TO EACH OTHER" 13INVESTIGATES SPOKE TO THISEMPLOYEE REMOTELY..WE ARE PROTECTING HERIDENTITY...BECAUSE SHE FEARSRETALIATION.SHE BELIEVES THE COMPANY..GRAPHIC WHICH BROUGHT INMORE THAN 280 BILLION DOLLARSIN 2019...BACK TO VIDEO OF AMAZON HASBEEN SLOW TO REVEAL..NEW CASES OF COVID-19 AMONG THERANKS SOT: AMAZON WORKER 1:21"WE WERE CONCERNED ALREADY LIKEBECAUSE WERE IN A WAREHOUSE ANDTHERE'S SO MANY PEOPLE AND WEDON'T KNOW WHERE IT'S COMINGFROM WHO HAS IT." THE TROUBLE SHE SAYS..STARTED IN MARCH..WHEN WORD BEGAN TO SPREAD AMONGEMPLOYEES OF POSSIBLE ILLNESS..AT THE TIME..THE COMPANY..ALLOWED FOR UNLIMITED UNPAIDTIME OFF..

FOR EMPLOYEES...SHE SAYS..MANAGEMENT..OTHERWISE DOWNPLAYED..THE SITUATION AT LAS 7.SOT: AMAZON WORKER 2:39 "PRETTYMUCH DON'T WORRY ABOUT IT ANDTHEY TOLD US IT WAS IN OURWAREHOUSE IT WAS ANOTHER ONEAND IT'S ALL JUST A RUMOR." BUT AS WEEKS WENT BY..PUBLICLY ACKNOWLEDGED..CASES AMONG..EMPLOYEES..NATS FROM 13 ACTION NEWSBROADCAST 11 PM BROADCAST APRIL24, 2020 PLEASE BURN INBROADCAST DATE HTTPS://WWW.YOUTUBE.COM/WATCH?V=VYRNOVMFX0 ETRICIA KEAN/13 ACTION NEWSANCHOR "A WORKER AT A LOCALAMAZON FACILITY TESTS POSITIVEFOR THE CORONAVIRUS" ANAMAZON SPOKESPERSON CONFIRMED ACASE AT "A NORTH LAS VEGASFACILITY"..ON APRIL 24TH THE COMPANYOPERATES SEVERAL LARGEWAREHOUSES SCATTERED..AROUND THE LAS VEGAS VALLEY..INSIDERS SAY..CONCERNS SPREAD AMONGEMPLOYEES..ABOUT THE EXACT LOCATION OFTHE CONFIRMED CASE..APRIL 25 SCREEN GRAB/ THEN DROPSHADOW TO SPECIFIC LINERELEVANT TO THE BELOW REPORTERTEAM..DEEMED LOCAL NEWS REPORTS..INACCURATE...ADDING THE POSITIVE CASE WAS ATTHE "LAS 2" WAREHOUSE..AND AT THE TIME..NO REPORTED CASES AT "LAS 7"THE EMAIL TOLD EMPLOYEES..MANAGEMENT WOULD 'HOPEFULLYREPORT NEW CASES BEFORE IT HITSTHE NEWS'.SOT: AMAZON WORKER 13:21 "WHENWE HAD THE SECOND CONFIRMEDCASE THERE WAS ONE PERSON INMANAGEMENT I'M NOT SURE HISPOSITION WAS BUT THEY HAD MADEA COMMENT THAT WELL BY NOW YOUALL SHOULD BE IMMUNE TO IT IFYOU HAVE BEEN EXPOSED TO IT SOANOTHER COWORKER." THE SITUATION WENT DOWN HILL.ACCORDING TO THE INSIDER..AN INTERNAL EMAIL..SENT MAY..

5...REVEALED..AN EMPLOYEE..

AT LAS 7..TESTED POSITIVE ON APRIL 30..AND THAT PERSON WAS AT THESITE..WEEKS BEFORE THAT...IN MARCH....THE COMPANY TOLD EMPLOYEES THEFACILTY WAS DEEP CLEANED..IN LINE WITH C-D-C GUIDELINESSOT: AMAZON WORKER 6:48 "IT'SHARD TO SAY YOU'RE SANITIZINGTHE PLACE WHICH IT'S NOTSANITIZED IN THERE BY USING ITEVERY DAY THE WHOLE TIME WE'RETHERE PEOPLE STILL AREN'TWEARING MASKS SO IT'S LIKECLOSE IT DOWN DO A DEEPCLEANING FOR TWO DAYS SINCE YOUHIRED SO MANY PEOPLE OR ALLOWTHOSE WHO ARE SICK NOT TO FEELTHREATENED WITH THEIR JOBS IFTHEY NEED TO TAKEOFF." MORE INSIDERS..COMING FORWARD WITH THE SAMECONCERNS..SOT AMAZON WORKER #2 :27 "EVERYTIME WE HEAR ABOUT A COVID-19,THE WAREHOUSE DOES NOT GET SHUTDOWN WE DON'T SEE IT GETTINGSTERILIZED LIKE THEY SAY." GRAPHIC GOES HERE THETHIS AS CASES BEGAN TOMOUNT.ON MAY 11...ANOTHER CASE AT LAS 7..MAY 13TH..ANOTHER..

MAY 15TH...18TH..

22ND...AND MORE THROUGHOUT JUNE..AT LEAST 20 CASES...AND COUNTING...INTO JULY...THE COMPANY LIMITEDINFORMATION.CITING PRIVACY CONCERNS.SOT: AMAZON WORKER 10:19 "WEWORK VERY HARD FOR THESEPEOPLE.WE GO ABOVE AND BEYOND SOMEPEOPLE I SEE THEY WORK MANY,MANY, MANY HOURS JUST TO HELPREPEATEDLY TO THE COMPANY...AMAZON'S PUBLIC RELATIONSDEPARTMENT..RELEASED..

