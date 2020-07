BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team 3D scan wind tunnel - Marc Bongers

The FIM Superbike World Championship (WorldSBK) may have been forced to take a break from racing for a few months, but work has continued where possible at BMW Motorrad Motorsport.

In the wind tunnel, for example, engineers have been fine-tuning the aerodynamics of the BMW S 1000 RR in the BMW Group Acustic Wind Tunnel.

An important role in this work is being played by BMW Motorrad World SBK Team rider, Eugene Laverty (IRL) – in the form of a 3D model.