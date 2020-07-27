Global  
 

Chloe Zhao’s Nomadland to be debuted in collaborative effort
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:50s - Published
Chloe Zhao’s Nomadland will premiere at simultaneous film festivals in September, following a pact made between festival organisers to mitigate fall out from the coronavirus pandemic.

