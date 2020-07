Senate working towards second stimulus package

A SECOND STIMULUSPLAN IS IN THE WORKSON CAPITOL HILL.BUT THIS ONE COULDLOOK VERYDIFFERENT FROM THEONE THAT WASPASSED BACK IN THESPRING.JEFF RUSACK LOOKSAT WHAT THECHANGES COULDMEAN FOR FAMILIESTHAT ARESTRUGGLING TO MAKEENDS MEET.ROB FREENYS RESTAURANTASSOCIATIONSENATE REPUBLICANSUNVEILED THEIRCORONAVIRUSSTIMULS PACKAGE ONMONDAY.AMERICAN PEOPLENEED MORE HELP THEYNEED IT TO BECOMPREHENSIVE ANDTHEY NEEDED TO BECAREFULLY TAILOREDTO THIS CROSSROADSTHAT IS WHAT THISSENATE MAJORITY HASASSEMBLED.IT INCLUDES A SIMILAR12 HUNDRED DOLLARCHECK FOR PEOPLEWHO MAKE LESS THAN75 THOUSAND DOLLARA YEAR.ALSO IN THE PLAN -CUTTING WEEKLYUNEMPLOYMENTCHECKS FROM 600 TO200 DOLLARS A WEEK.WITH FEDERALUNEMPLOYMENTCHECKS SET TO RUNOUT AT THE END OFTHE WEEK... THIS PLANIS TOO LITTLE TOOLATE, ACCORDING TOSENATOR CHARLESSCHUMER...WE ARE PRECIPICE OFSEVERAL CLIFFSDESTRUCTIVE CLIFFSFOR ONE REASON ANDONE REASON ONLY THEWHITE HOUSE ANDSENATE REPUBLICANSCOULDN'T GET THEIRACT TOGETHER ANDWASTED PRECIOUSTIME.WESTERN NEW YORKRESTAURANTS, HITHARD BY COVID-19PRECAUTIONS ANDGUIDELINES AREPAYING ATTENTION TOTHIS BILL.ESPECIALLY HOWMUCH PEOPLE MAKEON UNEMPLOYMENT.HAS IT BEEN THEPANDEMIC AND PEOPLENOT WANTING TOCOME BACK TO WORK?OR HAS IT BEEN THECONTINUATION OF ADEPLETED LABORPOOL?

I DON'T KNOW IFREALLY ANYBODYKNOWS THAT ANSWER.THE SENATE WILLDEBATE THE BILL THISWEEK.THE HOPE IS TOHAVING SOMETHINGWORKED OUT BY THEEND OF THE WEEK.IF THAT IS THE CASE,AND THE PRESIDENTSIGNS THE BILL..CHECKS WOULD GOOUT IN THE FOLLOWINGWEEKS.JEFF RUSACK 7 EWN.