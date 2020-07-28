Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Florida Man Arrested After Allegedly Defrauding PPP for Around $4M and Buying Lambo
Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 00:59s - Published
Florida Man Arrested After Allegedly Defrauding PPP for Around $4M and Buying Lambo

Florida Man Arrested After Allegedly Defrauding PPP for Around $4M and Buying Lambo

A Florida man faces charges after allegedly fraudulently securing nearly $4 million through the Paycheck Protection Program, spending part of the money on a Lamborghini.

Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

UneekDiva

The Beard Whisperer RT @SoloChills: Florida Man Arrested After Buying Lamborghini With PPP Money: Feds https://t.co/9YM4iYfpIs 21 seconds ago

JoeEbert11

Joe Ebert RT @RealDonalDrumpf: Thank you, Brad @Parscale for not being the Florida Man who bought a Lamborghini with PPP money! It was bad enough tha… 29 seconds ago

JhdJane

jane h dexter RT @thedailybeast: A Florida man who allegedly fraudulently received $3.9 million from the Paycheck Protection Program and used the funds t… 14 minutes ago