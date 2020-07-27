Sturgeon advises travellers to be 'very cautious'

First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon has advised travellers and holidaymakers to be "very cautious about non-essential foreign travel", after both the Scottish and Westminster governments reimposed quarantine restrictions on people returning from Spain.

Hospitality venues could be closed down if "slipping standards" on Covid-19measures lead to new outbreaks of the virus, Nicola Sturgeon has said. TheFirst Minster made the warning as she announced another four positive cases inScotland, bringing the total to 18,558.
Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has reiterated that there "are no guarantees" airbridge arrangements between certain countries will continue as tourists and travellers have despaired at the reimposition of quarantine rules on those entering the UK from Spain.
Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has defended the building of a Covid-19 field hospital in Glasgow's Exhibition Centre - which has now been repurposed to take outpatient backlog - saying the facility continues to be a contingency for a possible second wave.
The Scottish government have repurposed the NHS Louisa Jordan hospital - a temporary field hospital for coronavirus patients in the SEC Centre, Glasgow - to treat patients across NHS Scotland who had treatments postponed during the Covid-19 pandemic. First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon today met staff and patients at the facility, as the hospital began carrying out non-Covid treatments and consultations.
Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard launched underground ballistic missiles as part of an exercise targeting a mock-up US aircraft carrier in the strategic Strait of Hormuz.
The military drill, code-named "Great Prophet-14", caused two American bases to go on alert, amid heightened tensions between Tehran and Washington after a series of escalating incidents last year.
The message behind this action was clearly aimed at the US, whose Navy routinely sails into the Persian Gulf from the Strait of Hormuz.
Testing passengers for coronavirus at airports is a useful tool according to Dr Jasmina Panovska-Griffiths from UCL, but it remains unclear when second tests should be carried out as the virus has a maximum incubation time of 21 days.
During a visit to tourism and hospitality businesses in Cornwall, the leader of the opposition Keir Starmer said that the 'key to prevent a second wave is mass testing', although he agrees on the quarantine measures put recently in place by the government.