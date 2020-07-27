Sturgeon advises travellers to be "very cautious"

First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon has advised travellers and holidaymakers to be "very cautious about non-essential foreign travel", after both the Scottish and Westminster governments reimposed quarantine restrictions on people returning from Spain.

Report by Connerv.

