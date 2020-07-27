Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sturgeon advises travellers to be "very cautious"
Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 02:03s - Published
Sturgeon advises travellers to be 'very cautious'

Sturgeon advises travellers to be "very cautious"

First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon has advised travellers and holidaymakers to be "very cautious about non-essential foreign travel", after both the Scottish and Westminster governments reimposed quarantine restrictions on people returning from Spain.

Report by Connerv.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Nicola Sturgeon Nicola Sturgeon First Minister of Scotland, Leader of the Scottish National Party

Sturgeon warns bars, cafes and restaurants could be closed if standards slip [Video]

Sturgeon warns bars, cafes and restaurants could be closed if standards slip

Hospitality venues could be closed down if “slipping standards” on Covid-19measures lead to new outbreaks of the virus, Nicola Sturgeon has said. TheFirst Minster made the warning as she announced another four positive cases inScotland, bringing the total to 18,558.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:05Published
Sturgeon: "no guarantees" of quarantine free travel [Video]

Sturgeon: "no guarantees" of quarantine free travel

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has reiterated that there "are no guarantees" airbridge arrangements between certain countries will continue as tourists and travellers have despaired at the reimposition of quarantine rules on those entering the UK from Spain. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:25Published
Nicola Sturgeon explains NHS Louisa Jordan changes [Video]

Nicola Sturgeon explains NHS Louisa Jordan changes

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has defended the building of a Covid-19 field hospital in Glasgow's Exhibition Centre - which has now been repurposed to take outpatient backlog - saying the facility continues to be a contingency for a possible second wave. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:17Published
Scottish government reuse Covid hospital to clear backlog [Video]

Scottish government reuse Covid hospital to clear backlog

The Scottish government have repurposed the NHS Louisa Jordan hospital - a temporary field hospital for coronavirus patients in the SEC Centre, Glasgow - to treat patients across NHS Scotland who had treatments postponed during the Covid-19 pandemic. First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon today met staff and patients at the facility, as the hospital began carrying out non-Covid treatments and consultations. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:56Published

Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

Iran Launches Underground Missiles as part of Staged Attack [Video]

Iran Launches Underground Missiles as part of Staged Attack

Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard launched underground ballistic missiles as part of an exercise targeting a mock-up US aircraft carrier in the strategic Strait of Hormuz. The military drill, code-named "Great Prophet-14", caused two American bases to go on alert, amid heightened tensions between Tehran and Washington after a series of escalating incidents last year. The message behind this action was clearly aimed at the US, whose Navy routinely sails into the Persian Gulf from the Strait of Hormuz. Report by Avagninag. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:45Published
Expert unsure about right timing for second test [Video]

Expert unsure about right timing for second test

Testing passengers for coronavirus at airports is a useful tool according to Dr Jasmina Panovska-Griffiths from UCL, but it remains unclear when second tests should be carried out as the virus has a maximum incubation time of 21 days. Report by Bassaneseg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:11Published
Wiley slapped with Facebook and Instagram bans over anti-Semitic comments [Video]

Wiley slapped with Facebook and Instagram bans over anti-Semitic comments

Grime star Wiley has been banned from Facebook and Instagram after launching an anti-Semitic tirade last week.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:48Published

TikTok blasts 'copycat' Facebook as US starts probe

 The Chinese-owned firm pens a fierce defence of its role in the US as it faces fresh scrutiny.
BBC News
Starmer: "The key to prevent a second wave is mass testing" [Video]

Starmer: "The key to prevent a second wave is mass testing"

During a visit to tourism and hospitality businesses in Cornwall, the leader of the opposition Keir Starmer said that the 'key to prevent a second wave is mass testing', although he agrees on the quarantine measures put recently in place by the government. Report by Bassaneseg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:58Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this