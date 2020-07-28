Global  
 

50 Cent apologises to Megan Thee Stallion for sharing insensitive memes
Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 01:01s - Published
Rap legend 50 Cent has issued an apology to Megan Thee Stallion after sharing memes that mocked her recent shooting.

