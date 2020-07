Crew Of HMCS Fredericton Comes Home To Warm Welcome Video Credit: HuffPost Canada - Duration: 01:31s - Published 5 minutes ago Crew Of HMCS Fredericton Comes Home To Warm Welcome The crew of roughly 250 service members left for the Mediterranean back in January of 2020 as part of a NATO-led mission. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Nick Horne ó Łó Ąó źđŸ HMCS Fredericton comes HOME tomorrow! You can follow along online tomorrow morning! A big WELCOME HOME to her crew!
 https://t.co/2yMqQB9g4G 23 hours ago