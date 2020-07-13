Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Rep. Swalwell grills Barr on Stone commutation
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:46s - Published
Rep. Swalwell grills Barr on Stone commutation

Rep. Swalwell grills Barr on Stone commutation

When asked by Democrat Eric Swalwell about possibly investigating U.S. President Donald Trump for commuting Roger Stone, U.S. Attorney General William Barr responded, "why should I?"

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Eric Swalwell Eric Swalwell U.S. Representative from California


Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Barr 'abetted' Trump's 'worst failings': Nadler [Video]

Barr 'abetted' Trump's 'worst failings': Nadler

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler chastised U.S. Attorney General William Barr at a congressional hearing on Tuesday saying Barr "aided and abetted the worst failings of the president."

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:25Published

Trump Delays Move to End DACA

 After the Supreme Court ruled that President Trump failed to present a valid rationale for ending DACA, the administration said it would conduct a..
NYTimes.com

Biden to Unveil Economic Plan Focused on Racial Equity

 The moment offers Mr. Biden a chance to cut a sharp contrast with President Trump, who has repeatedly taken incendiary actions at a moment of national reckoning..
NYTimes.com
'What enemies have I indicted?': Barr pushes back [Video]

'What enemies have I indicted?': Barr pushes back

U.S. Attorney General William Barr on Tuesday defended himself in front of a Democratic-led House of Representative committee, denying accusations that he abused his power to help President Donald Trump's associates.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:37Published

William Barr William Barr 77th and 85th United States Attorney General

Barr, Nadler clash on federal response to unrest

 Attorney General William Barr clashed with the top Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee over the federal response to unrest in U.S. cities. (July..
USATODAY.com
Nadler to Barr: 'Shame on you' [Video]

Nadler to Barr: 'Shame on you'

During U.S. Attorney General Barr's testimony to the House Judiciary, U.S. Representative Jerrold Nadler says "shame on you" for the use of force on protesters in Lafayette Square in Washington D.C. back in June.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:59Published

Roger Stone Roger Stone American political consultant, lobbyist

House Democrats to attempt to check Trump's pardon power

 WASHINGTON (AP) — House Democrats will try to rein in President Donald Trump’s clemency powers on Thursday as they advance legislation that would discourage..
WorldNews

Roger Stone uses racial slur in radio interview about Trump's commutation of his sentence

 After the interview, Stone variously denied using the term, denied the term was racist and implied the remark was the result of a technical glitch.
USATODAY.com
'Rave reviews' for Roger Stone commutation -Trump [Video]

'Rave reviews' for Roger Stone commutation -Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday told reporters his longtime friend and adviser Roger Stone "wasn't given a fair trial" and said "we're getting rave reviews" for giving executive clemency to Stone.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:22Published
Trump spares longtime adviser Stone from prison [Video]

Trump spares longtime adviser Stone from prison

[NFA] President Donald Trump commuted the sentence of his longtime friend and adviser Roger Stone on Friday, sparing him from prison after he was convicted of lying under oath to lawmakers investigating Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election. Adam Reed reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:05Published

Democratic Party (United States) Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Bernie Sanders introduces bill to provide 'Masks for all'

 (CNN)Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders will introduce a bill on Tuesday that would provide high quality, reusable masks to every American. Sanders is unveiling the..
WorldNews
'He said I can't breathe': Portland protesters rally for another night [Video]

'He said I can't breathe': Portland protesters rally for another night

Six U.S. mayors, all Democrats, urged Congress on Monday to halt President Donald Trump's deployment of federal forces to their cities, saying the move has escalated tensions at anti-racism protests spreading across the country.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:16Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this