Rep. Swalwell grills Barr on Stone commutation

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Eric Swalwell U.S. Representative from California
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Barr 'abetted' Trump's 'worst failings': Nadler
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:25Published
Trump Delays Move to End DACAAfter the Supreme Court ruled that President Trump failed to present a valid rationale for ending DACA, the administration said it would conduct a..
NYTimes.com
Biden to Unveil Economic Plan Focused on Racial EquityThe moment offers Mr. Biden a chance to cut a sharp contrast with President Trump, who has repeatedly taken incendiary actions at a moment of national reckoning..
NYTimes.com
'What enemies have I indicted?': Barr pushes back
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:37Published
William Barr 77th and 85th United States Attorney General
Barr, Nadler clash on federal response to unrestAttorney General William Barr clashed with the top Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee over the federal response to unrest in U.S. cities. (July..
USATODAY.com
Nadler to Barr: 'Shame on you'
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:59Published
Roger Stone American political consultant, lobbyist
House Democrats to attempt to check Trump's pardon powerWASHINGTON (AP) — House Democrats will try to rein in President Donald Trump’s clemency powers on Thursday as they advance legislation that would discourage..
WorldNews
Roger Stone uses racial slur in radio interview about Trump's commutation of his sentenceAfter the interview, Stone variously denied using the term, denied the term was racist and implied the remark was the result of a technical glitch.
USATODAY.com
'Rave reviews' for Roger Stone commutation -Trump
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:22Published
Trump spares longtime adviser Stone from prison
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:05Published
Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States
Bernie Sanders introduces bill to provide 'Masks for all'(CNN)Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders will introduce a bill on Tuesday that would provide high quality, reusable masks to every American. Sanders is unveiling the..
WorldNews
'He said I can't breathe': Portland protesters rally for another night
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:16Published
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this