Barr fends off Democrats' attacks over protests

Trump Ponders Eating Worms Over Americans Approving More Of Fauci Than Him



Despite insisting that he has a 'very good' relationship with Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Donald Trump admitted Tuesday that one thing escaped him. Namely, Trump wondered why the doctor's approval rating is so high when his is so low. A day after retweeting a snarky tweet about Fauci, Trump chalked up his own sinking numbers to his personality. But according to CNN, he said Fauci's broad respect should transfer to the Trump administration -- for whom Fauci works.

Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:34 Published on January 1, 1970