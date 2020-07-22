Barr fends off Democrats' attacks over protests

|
William Barr 77th and 85th United States Attorney General
Fact Check: How Violent Are the Portland Protests?Attorney General William P. Barr said protesters had used fireworks, Tasers, pellet guns and lasers to target federal officers in Portland.
NYTimes.com
Rep. Swalwell grills Barr on Stone commutation
Barr 'abetted' Trump's 'worst failings': Nadler
Barr, Nadler clash on federal response to unrestAttorney General William Barr clashed with the top Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee over the federal response to unrest in U.S. cities. (July..
USATODAY.com
Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States
'Racial equity': Biden proposes federal contracting, debt relief to aid racial minorities in economic recoveryJoe Biden in his Democratic presidential campaign proposed federal contracting and debt relief to help minorities benefit from the economic recovery
USATODAY.com
Joe Biden plans to name vice presidential running mate next weekJoe Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee for president, said Tuesday he would name his running mate the first week of August.
USATODAY.com
Biden promises VP pick by first week in August
Police departments withdraw from security agreements for Democratic convention, some citing directive on crowd munitionsSome of departments cited orders to Milwaukee's police chief to cease the use of tear gas and pepper spray during demonstrations.
USATODAY.com
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Trump Ponders Eating Worms Over Americans Approving More Of Fauci Than Him
Trump defends pro-hydroxychloroquine doctor
Trump on Dr Fauci's popularity: 'Nobody likes me'US President Donald Trump questions why he's not as popular as his coronavirus task force experts.
BBC News
Trump again touts hydroxychloroquine for COVIDA day after President Donald Trump and his son shared a fresh dose of misinformation about hydroxychloroquine in videos that were taken down by Twitter and..
USATODAY.com
Capitol Hill United States historic place
Barr to Testify on Protest Response, Mueller Inquiry and Other IssuesThe attorney general heads to Capitol Hill this morning to testify for the first time more than a year.
NYTimes.com
Civil rights icon Lewis honored on Capitol Hill
Barr to Testify on Capitol Hill for First Time in More Than a YearThe attorney general is expected to be pressed on a host of issues, including the federal response to nationwide protests and his handling of the criminal cases..
NYTimes.com
FEMA on Capitol Hill defending virus responseFEMA Administrator Peter Gaynor is on Capitol Hill Wednesday to answer questions on the national response to the coronavirus pandemic. (July 22)
USATODAY.com
Lisa Bernhard American journalist
Tropical Storm Hanna wallops COVID-hit TX coast
Florida surpasses NY in COVID-19 cases
