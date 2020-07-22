Global  
 

Barr fends off Democrats' attacks over protests
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 03:35s
Barr fends off Democrats' attacks over protests

Barr fends off Democrats' attacks over protests

In a hearing on Capitol Hill Tuesday, Attorney General William Barr denied accusations by House Democrats that he is doing President Trump's bidding by intervening in high-profile cases and sending federal agents into U.S. cities.

Lisa Bernhard reports.

Fact Check: How Violent Are the Portland Protests?

 Attorney General William P. Barr said protesters had used fireworks, Tasers, pellet guns and lasers to target federal officers in Portland.
NYTimes.com
Rep. Swalwell grills Barr on Stone commutation [Video]

Rep. Swalwell grills Barr on Stone commutation

When asked by Democrat Eric Swalwell about possibly investigating U.S. President Donald Trump for commuting Roger Stone, U.S. Attorney General William Barr responded, "why should I?"

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:46Published
Barr 'abetted' Trump's 'worst failings': Nadler [Video]

Barr 'abetted' Trump's 'worst failings': Nadler

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler chastised U.S. Attorney General William Barr at a congressional hearing on Tuesday saying Barr "aided and abetted the worst failings of the president."

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:25Published

Barr, Nadler clash on federal response to unrest

 Attorney General William Barr clashed with the top Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee over the federal response to unrest in U.S. cities. (July..
USATODAY.com

'Racial equity': Biden proposes federal contracting, debt relief to aid racial minorities in economic recovery

 Joe Biden in his Democratic presidential campaign proposed federal contracting and debt relief to help minorities benefit from the economic recovery
USATODAY.com

Joe Biden plans to name vice presidential running mate next week

 Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee for president, said Tuesday he would name his running mate the first week of August.
USATODAY.com
Biden promises VP pick by first week in August [Video]

Biden promises VP pick by first week in August

Presumptive Democratic Presidential Nominee Joe Biden on Tuesday told reporters they'd know by the first week in August his choice for a running-mate.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:09Published

Police departments withdraw from security agreements for Democratic convention, some citing directive on crowd munitions

 Some of departments cited orders to Milwaukee's police chief to cease the use of tear gas and pepper spray during demonstrations.
USATODAY.com

Trump Ponders Eating Worms Over Americans Approving More Of Fauci Than Him [Video]

Trump Ponders Eating Worms Over Americans Approving More Of Fauci Than Him

Despite insisting that he has a 'very good' relationship with Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Donald Trump admitted Tuesday that one thing escaped him. Namely, Trump wondered why the doctor's approval rating is so high when his is so low. A day after retweeting a snarky tweet about Fauci, Trump chalked up his own sinking numbers to his personality. But according to CNN, he said Fauci's broad respect should transfer to the Trump administration -- for whom Fauci works.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:34Published
Trump defends pro-hydroxychloroquine doctor [Video]

Trump defends pro-hydroxychloroquine doctor

U.S. President Donald Trump doubled down on Tuesday on his support for the unproven drug hydroxychloroquine, describing it as extremely successful in treating the deadly coronavirus.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:01Published

Trump on Dr Fauci's popularity: 'Nobody likes me'

 US President Donald Trump questions why he's not as popular as his coronavirus task force experts.
BBC News

Trump again touts hydroxychloroquine for COVID

 A day after President Donald Trump and his son shared a fresh dose of misinformation about hydroxychloroquine in videos that were taken down by Twitter and..
USATODAY.com

Barr to Testify on Protest Response, Mueller Inquiry and Other Issues

 The attorney general heads to Capitol Hill this morning to testify for the first time more than a year.
NYTimes.com
Civil rights icon Lewis honored on Capitol Hill [Video]

Civil rights icon Lewis honored on Capitol Hill

A motorcade carrying the casket of Rep. John Lewis wound through Washington, D.C., Monday before arriving at the Capitol rotunda, where lawmakers gave the civil rights pioneer an emotional sendoff and where his body will lie in state through Tuesday. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:11Published

Barr to Testify on Capitol Hill for First Time in More Than a Year

 The attorney general is expected to be pressed on a host of issues, including the federal response to nationwide protests and his handling of the criminal cases..
NYTimes.com

FEMA on Capitol Hill defending virus response

 FEMA Administrator Peter Gaynor is on Capitol Hill Wednesday to answer questions on the national response to the coronavirus pandemic. (July 22)
 
USATODAY.com

Tropical Storm Hanna wallops COVID-hit TX coast [Video]

Tropical Storm Hanna wallops COVID-hit TX coast

Tropical Storm Hanna flipped tractor trailers, ripped roofs off houses and thrashed a south Texas coastline already badly hit by COVID-19 infections. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:10Published
Florida surpasses NY in COVID-19 cases [Video]

Florida surpasses NY in COVID-19 cases

[NFA] Florida on Sunday overtook New York in cases of the novel coronavirus, behind only California in the U.S. epidemic. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:57Published

