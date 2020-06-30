Global  
 

‘Watchmen,’ ‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Lead 72nd Annual Emmy Nominations
‘Watchmen,’ ‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Lead 72nd Annual Emmy Nominations

‘Watchmen,’ ‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Lead 72nd Annual Emmy Nominations

The HBO superhero limited series “Watchmen” received a leading 26 nominations Tuesday for the 72nd annual Emmy Awards.

The Amazon comedy "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" is the second most-nominated series with 20, followed...
