Logansport city offices will be closed until further notice
Logansport city offices will be closed until further notice
The closure is in response to an uptick in COVID-19
To the public indefinitely starting thursday.

Mayor chris martin says this decision is because of the uptick in covid-19 cases in cass couy, which was at one point an outbreak center in indiana.

He said in a statement in part: "as public officials, it is our duty to protect all citizens of our community, not just a political party or a specific group of people.

As we continue to experience the effects of covid-19, we are looking to our local and state professionals for guidance on what's next.

" people can continue to attend public meetings in person (or online.

