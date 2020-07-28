Global  
 

Brad Pitt Scores Emmy Nomination

The actor on Tuesday scored an Emmy nomination in the outstanding guest actor in a comedy series category for playing Fauci on "Saturday Night Live," a role that came to fruition after Fauci made a public casting suggestion.

Pitt is nominated alongside Luke Kirby ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"), the late Fred Willard ("Modern Family"), Dev Patel ("Modern Love"), Adam Driver ("SNL") and Eddie Murphy ("SNL").

Earlier that month, Fauci, 79, was asked on CNN's New Day who he'd like to play him on "Saturday Night Live," to which Fauci responded, "Brad Pitt, of course." "I think he did great," he said.


