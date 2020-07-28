Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ric Bucher: Giannis is a loyal dude, he's sticking with the Bucks

Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 02:13s - Published
Ric Bucher: Giannis is a loyal dude, he's sticking with the Bucks

Ric Bucher: Giannis is a loyal dude, he's sticking with the Bucks

Ric Bucher joins Marcellus Wiley and Emmanuel Acho to address the rumors that Giannis Antetokounmpo may be tempted to leave the Milwaukee Bucks for a spot with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Bucher insists that Giannis is a 'loyal dude' and if he says he's sticking with the Bucks, we should believe him.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Ric Bucher: Giannis is a loyal dude, he’s sticking with the Bucks

Ric Bucher: Giannis is a loyal dude, he’s sticking with the Bucks Ric Bucher joins Marcellus Wiley and Emmanuel Acho to address the rumors that Giannis Antetokounmpo...
FOX Sports - Published


Tweets about this