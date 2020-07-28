Ric Bucher: Giannis is a loyal dude, he's sticking with the Bucks

Ric Bucher joins Marcellus Wiley and Emmanuel Acho to address the rumors that Giannis Antetokounmpo may be tempted to leave the Milwaukee Bucks for a spot with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Bucher insists that Giannis is a 'loyal dude' and if he says he's sticking with the Bucks, we should believe him.