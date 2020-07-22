COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes

Sassy..

(take out she stillwas sassy) and bright andvery creative and she worebeaded jewelry that herfriends made.

She alwayslooked very coordinated andput together." SHEILAELIZABETH BLACK PASSED AWAYON JULY 20TH..

AT THE AGEOF 72..

FROM COVID-19COMPLICATIONS.

:24 "I missher a lot." HER FRIEND NANCYVITALI SAYS SHE ALWAYS HADTHE BIGGEST SMILE..

ANDLOVED TO WRITE POEMS. 4:20-25 "Her poetry was amazing,and she led creative writinggroups out of her home." THELAST FEW YEARS..

SHE SAYSSHEILA SUFFERED FROMDEMENTIA..

AND REQUIREDEXTRA CARE AT "GRACEWOODHEALTH AND REHAB" NURSINGHOME IN TULSA.

SINCE THECORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK..

ITWAS TOUGH NOT TO SEE HERFRIEND WHEN FACILITIES WENTON LOCKDOWN.

5:44- 6:00"They tried mightily to keepher from either contractingit or spreading it, whoknows what?

You can't seethe virus.

So they put heron quarantine and she was awanderer, so it was reallyhard to put her onquarantine." SHEILA IS ONEOF 238 OKLAHOMANS living ATA NURSING HOME OR LONG TERMCARE FACILITY..

WHO diedFROM CORONAVIRUS.UNFORTUNATELY.

IT'S A TRENDNOT UNIQUE TO OKLAHOMA.Doctor :49- 1:00 "It's kindof what we're seeingnationally.

And justremember that nursing homesare communal settings, so itis easy for a virus tospread from person to personwhen there's close contact."DR. LEE JENNINGS FROM THEUNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA SAYSEVEN IF THESE TYPES OFFACILITIES FOLLOW STRICTSAFETY GUIDELINES..

BECAUSEOF THE CLOSE NATURE OFPHYSICAL CARE..

THEPOSSIBILITY OF TRANSMISSIONINCREASES.

BUT SHE SAYS WECAN ALL DO OUR PART TO HELPLOWER COMMUNITY SPREAD.2:59- 3:11 "When you and Iwear a mask to the grocerystore, we're actually doingwhat we need to do toprotect those nursing homeresidents because communityspread if we're able todecrease in the communitywe'll decrease spread in ourfacilities too." NANCYUNDERSTANDS THE RISKS OFCOVID TOO WELL..

BEING ANURSING FACULTY..

BUT SHESAYS IT HITS CLOSE TO HOME..KNOWING SHE WON'T SEE SHEILAAGAIN.

5:11- 22 "What do wedo with our grief?

We'vebeen talking friends of herand we're going to have ourown little Zoom meeting inanother week."