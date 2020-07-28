D’Iberville Pole Vaulter Julie Segroves wins National Championship

|
- a pole vaulting national- champion right here on the- - - - mississippi gulf coast... - this past weekend... d'ibervill- middle school student - julie segroves placed first - amongst all 7th grade girls...- in- the mac vault elite junior high- meet in texas.- julie hasn't been able to - compete this year due to- covid-19... and yet - her winning jump was still nine- inches higher than the second - place finisher.
- - "how'd you feel flying that - high?
Superman!
- superman?
Very cool!
Was that - the highest you've ever done?
- mhm!"
- - - - julie was also the shortest - competitor... at 4'11".
