D’Iberville Pole Vaulter Julie Segroves wins National Championship Video Credit: WXXVDT2 - Published 3 minutes ago D’Iberville Pole Vaulter Julie Segroves wins National Championship We have a pole vaulting national champion right here on the Mississippi Gulf Coast! 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend - a pole vaulting national- champion right here on the- - - - mississippi gulf coast... - this past weekend... d'ibervill- middle school student - julie segroves placed first - amongst all 7th grade girls...- in- the mac vault elite junior high- meet in texas.- julie hasn't been able to - compete this year due to- covid-19... and yet - her winning jump was still nine- inches higher than the second - place finisher. - - "how'd you feel flying that - high? Superman! - superman? Very cool! Was that - the highest you've ever done? - mhm!" - - - - julie was also the shortest - competitor... at 4'11". - -





