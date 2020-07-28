Global  
 

D’Iberville Pole Vaulter Julie Segroves wins National Championship
Video Credit: WXXVDT2 - Published
We have a pole vaulting national champion right here on the Mississippi Gulf Coast!

- a pole vaulting national- champion right here on the- - - - mississippi gulf coast... - this past weekend... d'ibervill- middle school student - julie segroves placed first - amongst all 7th grade girls...- in- the mac vault elite junior high- meet in texas.- julie hasn't been able to - compete this year due to- covid-19... and yet - her winning jump was still nine- inches higher than the second - place finisher.

- - "how'd you feel flying that - high?

Superman!

- superman?

Very cool!

Was that - the highest you've ever done?

- mhm!"

- - - - julie was also the shortest - competitor... at 4'11".

