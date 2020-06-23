Central Springs, Newman Catholic softball teams fall in state quarterfinals

(?

Softball continued today in fort dodge.

"* zach gilleland was t the rogers sports complex to capture all of the action.xxx yesterday it was charles city, today it was newman catholic and central springs' turn to make some noise in the state tournament.

Let's start with the first matchup of the day in class 2a central springs vs.

Northeast.

Very first batter of the game ?

"*?

"* nev hildebrant shoots this one into right center field ?

"*?

*- that goes over the fence for the leadoff home run and the rebels lead one to nothing.

Back and forth game throughout?

"*?

"* central spri abigayl angell with the deep drive into center field and the panthers will tie it up.

Both teams notted at four until the final inning.

Two outs in the seventh it's hildebrant again who walks it off over the head of shortstop carly ryan.

Northeast stuns central springs to win their first ever state tournament game./// "these guys kept you know working hard and working hard and it paid off and got us here but i know it's not how they wanted it to end by i'm still proud of them."

"it's tough loss but we played very well and we've been working up to this the entire season so it's just great to be here and play a great game."

"we worked so hard for this especially in the offseason and i know that we're just going to keep working and get better."

In class one ?

"* a newman catholic trying to upset top seeded collins maxwell.

First inning ?

"*?

"* spartans play small ba mikayla hogue gets the bunt down ?

"*?

"* easy play at firs alexis hogue will score ?

"*?

*- they hold a three ?

"* zero lead until the sixth.

When in the sixth hailey worman get's a hold of this one into right center field ?

"*?

"* two run s by the senior as the knights pull within one.

Bottom six though collins maxwell would add insurance ?

"* ?

"* infield single by sofie wattonville and that would score another run.

Spartans add two in the sixth to win five to two.

"it's been our dream since we started playing ball in the fourth grade together and that's just always been a goal we set for ourself and to get there, it's the most amazing feeling i've ever had."

"our girls played hard and they never quit.

When they were down they could've given up but we didn't, we came back and scored and made it a game."

In fort dodge, zach gilleland