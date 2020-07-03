Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Australia has 'no intention' to hurt China ties

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:14s - Published
Australia has 'no intention' to hurt China ties

Australia has 'no intention' to hurt China ties

The United States and close ally Australia held high-level talks on China and agreed on the need to uphold a rules-based global order, but the Australian foreign minister stressed Canberra's relationship with Beijing was important and it had no intention of hurting it.

Gloria Tso reports.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Beijing Beijing Capital of the People's Republic of China

HK's new security law inhibits anxious artists [Video]

HK's new security law inhibits anxious artists

Fearing their work may violate a national security law recently imposed by Beijing, some Hong Kong artists are turning to self-censorship while others are moving their creations abroad or are planning to leave the city themselves. Libby Hogan

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 03:02Published
Watch: Chinese ambassador on Galwan clash, border tension & India-China ties [Video]

Watch: Chinese ambassador on Galwan clash, border tension & India-China ties

Even as India and China are involved in a tense standoff at the LAC in Ladakh with the PLA refusing to disengage from the Finger area, Chinese ambassador to India has made an outreach to India. Speaking at the India-China youth webinar, Sun Weidong said that India is a partner and not a rival for Beijing. Weidong referred to the Galwan clash, in which India lost 20 soldiers, as an unfortunate incident and said that it is only a brief moment from the perspective of history. ‘No country can be isolated from the rest of the world and seek development on its own. We should not only adhere to self-reliance, but also stick to opening up to the outside world in line with the trend of globalization. Only in this way can we achieve better development,’ Weidong said. He also stressed on the economic ties between the two countries and said that the two economies are interwoven and interdependent. India had banned 59 Chinese apps after the Galwan valley faceoff, citing data security breach. Several Chinese companies also lost business in India following the border clashes. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:56Published

Hong Kong pro-democracy lawmakers arrested over Yuen Long

 The verified Facebook pages of the two opposition politicians - both critics of Beijing - confirmed their arrests on Wednesday. A tweet from Mr Lam's team said..
WorldNews

Canberra Canberra Capital of Australia

Google warns Australians could lose free search services

 CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Google warned on Monday that the Australian government’s plans to make digital giants pay for news content threatens users’ free..
WorldNews

Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Australia refused China's unlawful claims in South China Sea at UN: Australian Envoy [Video]

Australia refused China's unlawful claims in South China Sea at UN: Australian Envoy

Australian Envoy to India Barry O'Farrell said that Australia remained deeply concerned by actions in South China Sea that are destabilising and could provoke escalation. "We remain deeply concerned by..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:10Published
Australia steps up Hong Kong action in wake of China security law [Video]

Australia steps up Hong Kong action in wake of China security law

PM Scott Morrison suspends extradition pact with territory and extends visas for Hong Kong people already in Australia.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:39Published
Watch how the world reacted to China's National Security Law for Hong Kong [Video]

Watch how the world reacted to China's National Security Law for Hong Kong

China's imposition of the new National Security Law for Hong Kong has led to a barrage of criticism. The US house of representatives approved sanctions that aim to penalise banks that do..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:45Published