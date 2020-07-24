Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta demands justice for late actor
Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 00:59s - Published
5 minutes ago
Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta demands justice for late actor
Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti has demanded justice for her brother in a new Instagram post.
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
While a case has been filed in Patna by late Sushant Singh Rajput's father Krishna Kishor Singh, who...
Mid-Day - Published
6 hours ago
Recently, Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti took to her Instagram handle to share a...
IndiaTimes - Published
5 days ago
Another week saw more posts by celebrities that went viral. Sara Ali Khan got fans nostalgic with her...
IndiaTimes - Published
4 days ago
Tweets about this
Related videos from verified sources