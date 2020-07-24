Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta demands justice for late actor
Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 00:59s - Published
Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta demands justice for late actor

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta demands justice for late actor

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti has demanded justice for her brother in a new Instagram post.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta says, 'If truth doesn't matter, nothing ever will'

While a case has been filed in Patna by late Sushant Singh Rajput's father Krishna Kishor Singh, who...
Mid-Day - Published

SSR's sister shares pic of father and Fudge

Recently, Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti took to her Instagram handle to share a...
IndiaTimes - Published

Bollywood: Here’s what went viral this week!

Another week saw more posts by celebrities that went viral. Sara Ali Khan got fans nostalgic with her...
IndiaTimes - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Rhea Chakroborty's lawyer arrives at her residence after Sushant's father files FIR against her [Video]

Rhea Chakroborty's lawyer arrives at her residence after Sushant's father files FIR against her

Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case has taken a dramatic turn after it emerged that his father K.K. Singh has filed an FIR in the Rajiv Nagar police station here accusing six..

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:48Published
Sushant Singh death: Dharma Productions CEO Apoorva Mehta records statement [Video]

Sushant Singh death: Dharma Productions CEO Apoorva Mehta records statement

Dharma Productions CEO recorded his statement in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case. Apoorva Mehta was questioned at Mumbai’s Amboli Police Station on July 28. Yesterday, Mahesh Bhatt recorded his..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:00Published
Sushant's father files FIR against Rhea Chakraborty | Oneindia News [Video]

Sushant's father files FIR against Rhea Chakraborty | Oneindia News

Sushant Singh Rajput's father, KK Singh, has registered an FIR against actress Rhea Chakraborty at Rajiv Nagar Police Thana in Patna. He has alleged that Rhea took money from Sushant and instigated him..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:12Published