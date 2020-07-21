Global  
 

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly make new romance Instagram official
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:46s - Published
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly make new romance Instagram official

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly make new romance Instagram official

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have made their romance Instagram official, posting the first shot of themselves posing for the camera on the photo-sharing site.

Madonna's coronavirus Instagram post flagged for sharing 'False Information'

 Madonna's Instagram post is filled with warnings after she shared content fact-checkers deemed 'factually inaccurate.'
USATODAY.com

Hirshhorn Suspends Jon Rafman Show After Allegations of Sexual Misconduct

 The move follows the suspension of an exhibition of the artist’s works at a Montreal museum earlier this month after several women accused him of sexual..
NYTimes.com
J.Lo celebrates fiance's birthday with touching video [Video]

J.Lo celebrates fiance's birthday with touching video

Jennifer Lopez celebrated her fiance Alex Rodriguez's 45th birthday with an Instagram show of affection on Monday.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:50Published

Megan Fox Megan Fox American actress and model

Trending: Anna Camp pleads followers to wear masks, Orlando Bloom honours missing dog with a heart tattoo, and Megan Fox gushes [Video]

Trending: Anna Camp pleads followers to wear masks, Orlando Bloom honours missing dog with a heart tattoo, and Megan Fox gushes

In case you missed it, here's what's trending right now:

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:13Published
Megan Fox insists she and Machine Gun Kelly are two halves of the same soul [Video]

Megan Fox insists she and Machine Gun Kelly are two halves of the same soul

Megan Fox has opened up about her instant connection with Machine Gun Kelly in the pair's first-ever joint interview.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:49Published

Machine Gun Kelly (musician) Machine Gun Kelly (musician) American musician and actor

Megan Fox predicted special connection with Machine Gun Kelly [Video]

Megan Fox predicted special connection with Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox knew "something" would happen between her and Machine Gun Kelly before they'd even met and when they did meet, she felt she'd found her "twin flame".

Credit: Bang Media World    Duration: 00:53Published

Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Make Their Relationship Instagram Official!

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have finally made their relationship official with a pic together on...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •E! OnlineBelfast Telegraph


Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly dish on instant connection upon first meeting: 'Twin flame'

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly appeared to solidify their romance in their first joint interview...
FOXNews.com - Published


Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Are Officially Parents, Megan Thee Stallion Opens Up About Shooting and More News | Billboard News [Video]

Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Are Officially Parents, Megan Thee Stallion Opens Up About Shooting and More News | Billboard News

Drake breaks a new record on the Billboard Hot 100, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner welcome their new baby and Megan Thee Stallion opens up on Instagram Live about her gunshot wounds.

Credit: Billboard News     Duration: 02:17Published
Megan Fox Admits She ‘Felt’ Something For MGK The Moment They Met: He’s My‘Twin Flame’ [Video]

Megan Fox Admits She ‘Felt’ Something For MGK The Moment They Met: He’s My‘Twin Flame’

Megan Fox Admits She ‘Felt’ Something For MGK The Moment They Met: He’s My‘Twin Flame’

Credit: Hollywood Life     Duration: 01:31Published
Rogue movie (2020) – Megan Fox, Philip Winchester [Video]

Rogue movie (2020) – Megan Fox, Philip Winchester

Plot synopsis: Megan Fox tackles a thrilling new role as a battle-hardened mercenary in this explosive action saga. As team leader O'Hara, she leads a lively squad of soldiers on a daring mission:..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:16Published