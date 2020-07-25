Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

After UP CM Yogi, his deputy visits Ayodhya to take stock of Ram Temple prep
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 03:28s - Published
After UP CM Yogi, his deputy visits Ayodhya to take stock of Ram Temple prep

After UP CM Yogi, his deputy visits Ayodhya to take stock of Ram Temple prep

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya visited the temple town of Ayodhya on Tuesday.

He offered prayers at various shrines like Hanumangarhi and Manidas Ram Chavani.

Subsequently, he held a meeting with Nritya Gopal Das, the president of the Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust, which is overseeing the construction of the new Ram temple at the erstwhile disputed site.

Maurya said he would also take stock of the preparations for the foundation-laying of the temple by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 5.

In view of the raging Covid-19 pandemic, only 200 people are expected to be part of the mega event.

Days earlier, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had visited the town and held a meeting with legislators from the area, as well as the temple trust members.

He had vowed to make Ayodhya the pride of the nation and the world.

Construction of the temple is set to begin 9 months after the Supreme Court ruled in the Mandir side's favour in the centuries-long dispute.

The Babri Masjid litigants had been allotted an alternate plot of land by the apex court.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Ram Temple: VHP slams Uddhav Thackeray's 'bhoomi pujan' via video link idea [Video]

Ram Temple: VHP slams Uddhav Thackeray's 'bhoomi pujan' via video link idea

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad has lashed out at Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for suggesting that the Ram Temple foundation laying event be held through video conference. VHP working..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:38Published
Sculptures, pillars get final touches for constructions of Ayodhya Ram Temple [Video]

Sculptures, pillars get final touches for constructions of Ayodhya Ram Temple

Foundation stone will be laid for construction of Ayodhya Ram Temple on August 5. Construction materials are ready to begin the process. Stones, pillars, sculptures designed for the temple are getting..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:41Published
Ram Mandir: UP CM Yogi Adityanath visits Ayodhya ahead of mega Ram Temple Ceremony | Oneindia News [Video]

Ram Mandir: UP CM Yogi Adityanath visits Ayodhya ahead of mega Ram Temple Ceremony | Oneindia News

10 days before the scheduled grand groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of the Ram Temple, UP CM Yogi Adityanath paid a visit to Ayodhya. The Chief Minister began his Ayodhya tour with a trip..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:29Published