lawmakers look at no kock

C1 3 legislation..

For no-knock in follows the shooting death of 26-year-old e-m-t breonna taylor... who was killed by police in march in louisville... after officers went into her home unannoucned, during a no-knock warrant search.

Today..

Senate president robert stivers announced he's working on a bill to regulate the use of the no knock warrants in the state.

Stivers says the bill bans the use of standalone no- knock search warrants and law enforcement agencies would have to use it as a secondary tool with an arrest warrant, or another type of search warrant.

The bill's draft also calls for no-knock warrants to be conducted by those who are trained in handling tactical situations, such as a swat team.

A supervisor would also be required to sign-off on it.

Ots image:right the