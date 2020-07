U.S. Officials Say Russia is Spreading Misinformation on COVID-19 in Run Up to 2020 Election Veuer - Duration: 01:22s - Published 1 minute ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:22s - Published U.S. Officials Say Russia is Spreading Misinformation on COVID-19 in Run Up to 2020 Election Russian intelligence is reportedly using a misinformation campaign on coronavirus to once again meddle in the U.S. presidential election. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this