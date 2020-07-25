Stuart Broad rises to third spot in ICC Test Rankings for bowlers with Manchester exploits

The formerly top-ranked bowler, who finished with a match haul of 10 for 67 during which he touched...



Related videos from verified sources Stuart Broad still looking to improve after 500th Test scalp



Man of the Series Stuart Broad says his desire to keep learning is one reasonhe has managed to secure his 500th Test wicket. Broad became only the seventhbowler to achieve the feat on the last day of.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:20 Published 21 hours ago England v West Indies: Rory Burns heaps praise on Stuart Broad



England batsman Rory Burns praises bowler Stuart Broad following day three ofthe third Test against West Indies at Old Trafford. Broad finds himself oneshy of 500 Test wickets for England heading into.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:01 Published 3 days ago Anderson sure Archer will play, eyes next Ashes and hopes to partner Broad



James Anderson hopeful Jofra Archer will play the series-deciding third Test against the Windies after the fast bowler revealed he was lacking motivation having been subjected to online racial abuse. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 03:35 Published 5 days ago