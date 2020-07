International Tiger Day: Watch these adorable Tigers | Oneindia News Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:19s - Published 6 minutes ago International Tiger Day: Watch these adorable Tigers | Oneindia News Watch this adorable Tigers on the International Tiger Day. Beautiful Tigers playing amongst themselves and other Tigers drinking water from a river side. Global Tiger Day is observed every year on July 29 to raise awareness about tiger conservation. Also known as International Tiger Day, it was created in 2010 at the Saint Petersburg Tiger Summit. 0

Tweets about this Brendan McShane Creamer Happy International Tiger Day No you don’t get a free cup of coffee or a Slurpee. Listen to the purring of these… https://t.co/B1A59XRs06 1 hour ago LeCielFoundation Today on International Tiger Day learn five surprising facts about these striped felines, including how large the c… https://t.co/LRLcGBejZ4 5 hours ago MPT Hotels & Resorts Madhya Pradesh is home to the largest number of tigers and is therefore crowned as the Tiger State of India. Today,… https://t.co/WcUc89oJmQ 5 hours ago Salariya Book Co. Have you seen any paw prints like this about? 🔎 If so, watch out - a Siberian Tiger may be close by! Today is… https://t.co/wNH5NAfb4p 6 hours ago LatestLY Watch Adorable Videos of Tiger Cubs That Revive Hope For the Species #InternationalTigerDay… https://t.co/Fw9ImvUtDk 8 hours ago shantanu d International Tiger's Day 2020 https://t.co/no61JcLbQS via @YouTube Send some love for these too! 10 hours ago