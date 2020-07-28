Unlock 3: Gyms to open from August 5th, Night curfew removed | Oneindia News

Night curfew has been scrapped altogether and gyms and yoga institutes that are not in containment zones have been allowed to reopen in Unlock3 FROM AUGUST 5 .

Metro rail operations and large gatherings, however, still remain banned.

The Union Cabinet has approved the new National Education Policy and renamed the Human Resource and Development Ministry as Education Ministry.

Union Ministers Prakash Javadekar and Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank together unveiled the New Education Policy.

A batch of five Rafale fighter jets touched down to a special water cannon salute at the Ambala air base this afternoon, the first western combat aircraft to join the Indian Air Force 23 years after Sukhoi aircraft were imported.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has welcomed the landing of Rafale fighter jets in Ambala with a tweet in Sanskrit which refers to the obligation of protecting one’s nation being supreme.

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Wednesday for the third time returned the state government’s proposal to convene an assembly session and asked for concrete reasons to call a session on short notice in this odd and difficult situation, referring to the coronavirus pandemic.

Petition filed by actor Rhea Chakraborty in Supreme Court seeking transfer of investigation in #SushantSinghRajput's death to Mumbai.