Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Unlock 3: Gyms to open from August 5th, Night curfew removed | Oneindia News
Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 03:01s - Published
Unlock 3: Gyms to open from August 5th, Night curfew removed | Oneindia News

Unlock 3: Gyms to open from August 5th, Night curfew removed | Oneindia News

Night curfew has been scrapped altogether and gyms and yoga institutes that are not in containment zones have been allowed to reopen in Unlock3 FROM AUGUST 5 .

Metro rail operations and large gatherings, however, still remain banned.

The Union Cabinet has approved the new National Education Policy and renamed the Human Resource and Development Ministry as Education Ministry.

Union Ministers Prakash Javadekar and Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank together unveiled the New Education Policy.

A batch of five Rafale fighter jets touched down to a special water cannon salute at the Ambala air base this afternoon, the first western combat aircraft to join the Indian Air Force 23 years after Sukhoi aircraft were imported.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has welcomed the landing of Rafale fighter jets in Ambala with a tweet in Sanskrit which refers to the obligation of protecting one’s nation being supreme.

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Wednesday for the third time returned the state government’s proposal to convene an assembly session and asked for concrete reasons to call a session on short notice in this odd and difficult situation, referring to the coronavirus pandemic.

Petition filed by actor Rhea Chakraborty in Supreme Court seeking transfer of investigation in #SushantSinghRajput's death to Mumbai.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

BuzinessBytes

Buziness Bytes Unlock 3 guidelines declared, Gyms to open from August 5 https://t.co/03PoVDL9Ui 55 seconds ago

akhileshanandd

Akhilesh Anand RT @SanjayBragta: Unlock3: Movement of individuals during night open, yoga institutes & gymnasiums to open from August 5. #lockdown in cont… 2 minutes ago

Metro_Mumbai

Metro Mumbai News #Unlock3 guidelines: Schools, colleges to be shut till 31 August; gyms can open. Details here: https://t.co/IYo9sOcHAn 2 minutes ago

SanjayBragta

Sanjay Bragta Unlock3: Movement of individuals during night open, yoga institutes & gymnasiums to open from August 5. #lockdown i… https://t.co/PiZEJGbJnf 2 minutes ago

svd_activist

स्टीफन (اسٹیفن) RT @IndianExpress: Unlock 3.0 guidelines: Night curfew gone; gyms, yoga centres to open from August 5 https://t.co/2MmulJJZGm 2 minutes ago

IndianExpress

The Indian Express Unlock 3.0 guidelines: Night curfew gone; gyms, yoga centres to open from August 5 https://t.co/2MmulJJZGm 3 minutes ago

DrivenByDreamz

Akshay RT @BangaloreMirror: Unlock 3 Guidelines: No night curfew, gyms, yoga institutes to open from August 5. https://t.co/QMQA8fCGJX 3 minutes ago

RoseKareena

Kareena COVID-19 Unlock 3.0 in India: Night curfew lifted, gyms to open from 5 Aug; lockdown till 31 Aug in containment zon… https://t.co/IvEmV4YpCh 5 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Blackpink's New Album Release Date, Nicki Minaj & A$AP Ferg's Collab and One Direction's Special Stadium Show | Billboard News [Video]

Blackpink's New Album Release Date, Nicki Minaj & A$AP Ferg's Collab and One Direction's Special Stadium Show | Billboard News

Blackpink's debut studio album is coming this August, Nicki Minaj revealed she's dropping a new song with A$AP Ferg and One Direction is remembering a special stadium show for one day only.

Credit: Billboard     Duration: 02:43Published
Ram Temple: Soil from Badrinath sent to Ayodhya, PM Modi likely to perform puja [Video]

Ram Temple: Soil from Badrinath sent to Ayodhya, PM Modi likely to perform puja

Soil from Badrinath and water from the Alaknanda river have been sent to Ayodhya. The soil & water will be used in the foundation-laying ceremony of Ram Temple. A delegation of Vishwa Hindu Parishad..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:33Published
Reports: Yankees, Phillies Game Postponed Tuesday For Second Consecutive Night [Video]

Reports: Yankees, Phillies Game Postponed Tuesday For Second Consecutive Night

The New York Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies will have to wait at least one more night to play each other.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:20Published