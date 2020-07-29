Cara Santana shows us how she styles her new fashion collection Video Credit: Page Six - Duration: 03:11s - Published 3 weeks ago Cara Santana shows us how she styles her new fashion collection Cara Santana shows Page Six Style how she wears her new fashion line, the Cara Santana Collection. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Hey Page Six.Thank you so much for having me.It's Cara Santana here.And for those of you who don't know,I just launched my first independent collection.The Cara Santana Collection.And I'm gonna take you through howto style some of my favorite pieces.So come with me.(upbeat music)One of the things about my collectionthat everyone should know isthat I named all of my pieces after commonly heardmicroaggressions that women here.So for instance,this plaid linen pantswith this beautiful plaid linen trench,and plaid crop is called "She Loves the Attention "and we do,and we're wearing it and we're owning it.If you're anything like me, I always run cold.So I had to put some good outerwear.I love this, a lightweight trenchthat goes perfectly with anything from your closet.And the thing that I love about itis it can transition you also in to falland it's perfect for spring.So you get three seasons, one piece,and it's all under a hundred dollars.Quick change I'm in my bralette.It's the, "She Loves the Attention" braletteand I didn't even welcome you to my glam room.That's right Page Six.This is my glam room.I don't typically have things hanging from everywhere,but I thought it would be fun.Now I love a slip dress and I love making a statement.So I can't wait to show you two of my favorite piecesfrom the collection.So this is, "Can You Lighten Up" in Pythonand "Can You Lighten Up" in orange?And what I love about both of these piecesis they're lightweight.They're figure flattering.They have a swoop net.So if you have larger bust or a smaller bust,you're gonna be perfectly comfortable.It's maybe length,it's super flattering and it's a slight fit and flare.Anyone who knows me knows I love suiting a good blazer.You can't go wrong.This is my blazer.It comes in white or ivory and macho.And what I love about it is it's perfect transitionfrom the office if you're working out of the hometo dropping off the kidsto Sunday brunch,or if you just wanna look chic and your zoom meetings.Can't go wrong.who doesn't need a Cami?I designed these three camis and python,which I think is super fun and flirty.I have a cream color and a machoand a lot of these pieces mix and match.So you have something for everythingor it's perfect to sort of mix and matchwith your own closet.like these denim shorts.And one of my favorite parts about this collectionis the fact that 10% of the profitsgo to support young female entrepreneursthrough an organization called Step Up Network,which is focused on young womenand under resourced communities become college focusedand career bound.So when you are buying a pieceof the Cara Santana Collection,you are also going to help support young women.So that's cool, right?





