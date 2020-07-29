Inside Kendall Jenner’s Cozy L.A. Hideaway

Today supermodel Kendall Jenner welcomes AD for a tour of her serene Los Angeles home.

Kendall oversaw a year-long redesign of the space, working in tandem with designers Kathleen and Tommy Clements and the inimitable Waldo Fernandez.

Just off the entry, a signature James Turrell ovoid wall sculpture greets visitors with a dreamy chromatic display, the first of many personal artistic accents woven throughout her home.

In the TV room, a Cloud Sofa from Restoration Hardware has been reupholstered in slightly rougher fabric to better match the organic vibe.

“I’m really proud of what we accomplished here.” says Kendall.

“This is the first home I’ve done completely, and I think it’s a genuine reflection of who I am and what I like.”