Tech Leaders Face Capitol Hill Grilling

The CEOs of Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google's parent company Alphabet will testify before the House Judiciary Committee's anti-trust panel.



Related videos from verified sources Big tech antitrust hearing



A historic antitrust hearing is happening today on Capitol Hill. The CEO's of the worlds biggest tech companies will be grilled by lawmakers over whether the size of their companies stifles.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:48 Published 2 hours ago Reporter Witnesses Florida GOP Rep. Ted Yoho Verbally Assault AOC



Rep. Ted Yoho (R-Fla.) got into a heated exchange with Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York on Monday. According to CNN, Yoho cursed Ocasio-Cortez as he walked away from their.. Credit: Wochit Tech Duration: 00:45 Published 1 week ago Seattle Police Shut Down 'Lawless' Protest Zone



On Wednesday, Seattle police turned out in force at dawn in the city’s “occupied” protest zone. Associated Press reports that Seattle mayor ordered the space cleared following two recent fatal.. Credit: Wochit Tech Duration: 00:29 Published on July 2, 2020