Tech Leaders Face Capitol Hill Grilling
The CEOs of Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google's parent company Alphabet will testify before the House Judiciary Committee's anti-trust panel.
Big tech antitrust hearingA historic antitrust hearing is happening today on Capitol Hill. The CEO's of the worlds biggest tech companies will be grilled by lawmakers over whether the size of their companies stifles..
Reporter Witnesses Florida GOP Rep. Ted Yoho Verbally Assault AOCRep. Ted Yoho (R-Fla.) got into a heated exchange with Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York on Monday. According to CNN, Yoho cursed Ocasio-Cortez as he walked away from their..
Seattle Police Shut Down 'Lawless' Protest ZoneOn Wednesday, Seattle police turned out in force at dawn in the city’s “occupied” protest zone. Associated Press reports that Seattle mayor ordered the space cleared following two recent fatal..