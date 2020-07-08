Global  
 

'Ministry of Education would be overarching': NEP 2020 Committee Chairman
'Ministry of Education would be overarching': NEP 2020 Committee Chairman

'Ministry of Education would be overarching': NEP 2020 Committee Chairman

The Chairman of the committee that drafted National Educational Policy 2020, Dr K Kasturirangan said the new Ministry of Education will deal with all aspects of education and not restrict itself to only human resource development.

"Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) has been renamed Ministry of Education, which is much more overarching.

It will deal with all aspects of education and not restrict itself to only human resource development," said Dr K Kasturirangan.

Cabinet has approved National Education Policy 2020 on July 29.

Major reforms in higher education include a target of 50% gross enrolment ratio by 2035 and provision for multiple entry/exit.

