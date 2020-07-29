Global  
 

Norwegian Flag Mistaken For Confederate Flag at Michigan Bed & Breakfast
A St.

John Bed & Breakfast has removed a Norwegian Flag that has flown outside the home because of confusion with the confederate flag.

Flag removed from Saint Johns bed and breakfast over Confederate confusion

Flag removed from Saint Johns bed and breakfast over Confederate confusion

Bed and breakfast Nordic Pineapple in Saint Johns has removed their Norwegian flag after dozens of people confuse it for the Confederate flag.

