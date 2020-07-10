Hamilton County internet deal

Hamilton County is teaming up with EPB to improve internet service for students.

County schools are joining with e-p-b to ensure all students have access to the internet.

H-c-s ed connect helps students continue learning online as the covid-19 crisis continues.

News 12's taylor bishop has the details.

"we will launch hcs edconnect, which is powered by epb.

Which will provide internet service to over twenty-eight thousand economically disadvantaged students in hamilton county and the greater chattanooga area."

The new digital connectivity initiative will help the children of hamilton county get ahead of the upcoming school year.

"this is going to help with the digital divide and the education divide that we have in this county."

Families that have students on reduce or free lunch will receive a free router and internet service at no charge.

"we're also the first now in turn of closing the digital divide, and that's one of the concerns all over the nation how do we basically use technology so everybody can benefit."

City officials say this program will help students excel now and in the future.

"for us to keep growing we need chatttanoogans exploring, creating, educating and connecting.

Because of hcs edconnect tens of thousands of our residents will now have a greater ability to do just that" parents will be contacted by hamilton county schools when internet services become available.

In chattanooga, taylor bishop news 12 now.

