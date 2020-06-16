New Orleans Saints monitoring other sports Video Credit: WXXV - Published 1 minute ago New Orleans Saints monitoring other sports So far so good for the New Orleans Saints with no reported cases of players testing positive for COVID-19. Veterans were the last to report for training camp on Tuesday, but will continue to get tested every day for the first two weeks. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend 20-- 14... and 20-15.- - so far so good, for the new - orleans saints... with no - reported cases of players - testing positive, for covid-19.- veterans were the last to repor- for training camp, on - tuesday... but will continue to- get tested everyday... for- the first two weeks.- what every n-f-l team is trying- to avoid is what happened to th- miami marlins... now up to 18 - positive cases, of the virus. - saints general manager mickey - loomis says the team's focus is- still in new orleans... with a- watchful eye... on south beach.- - "i don't think positive tests are unexpected- and yet the quantity and the- timing is probably the issue- here. So yeah, we're- aware of it. I don't know that- follow closely is the right - - - - terminology. Listen, we're- watching all these sports. We'r- watching what everybody is doin- and how they react just because- it's all new territory to all o- us." Veteran players that come back- negative throughout the - five-day pre-entry testing- period...





