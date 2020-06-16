New Orleans Saints monitoring other sports

|
20-- 14... and 20-15.- - so far so good, for the new - orleans saints... with no - reported cases of players - testing positive, for covid-19.- veterans were the last to repor- for training camp, on - tuesday... but will continue to- get tested everyday... for- the first two weeks.- what every n-f-l team is trying- to avoid is what happened to th- miami marlins... now up to 18 - positive cases, of the virus.
- saints general manager mickey - loomis says the team's focus is- still in new orleans... with a- watchful eye... on south beach.- - "i don't think positive tests are unexpected- and yet the quantity and the- timing is probably the issue- here.
So yeah, we're- aware of it.
I don't know that- follow closely is the right - - - - terminology.
Listen, we're- watching all these sports.
We'r- watching what everybody is doin- and how they react just because- it's all new territory to all o- us."
Veteran players that come back- negative throughout the - five-day pre-entry testing- period...
