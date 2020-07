BCSD Town Hall

SCHOOL YEAR IN THE MIDST OF APANDEMIC.THE BAKERSFIELD CITY SCHOOLDISTRICT IS STARTING THEYEAR WITH DISTANCE LEARNING, BUTTHEY'REPREPARING NOW FOR THE FUTURE.TONIGHT -- DURING THEIR SECONDTOWN HALL, B-C-S-DDISCUSSSED HEALTH AND SAFETYPROTOCOLS TOPREPARE FOR WHEN STUDENTS RETURNTO CAMPUS.23ABC'S KYLIE WALKER JOINS USLIVE FROM B-C-S-D TONIGHT WITHTHE GUIDELINES THAT HAVE BEENPUT IN PLACE.

ONCE STUDENTSRETURN TO IN CLASS INSTRUCTION.BUT THEY ALSOWANT STUDENTS AND STAFF TO KNOWTHAT THESE GUIDELINES COULDALWAYS CHANGE..DURING A VIRTUAL TOWN HALLMEETING ON WEDNESDAYNIGHT..

DEPUTY SUPERINTENDENTMARK LUQUE..

DISCUSSEDHEALTH AND SAFETY PROTOCOLS FORBCSD STUDENTSONCE THEY PHYSICALLY RETURN TOTHE CAMPUS.."WE RECOGNIZE THAT THE VIRUS ISALL AROUND US..

WE UNDERSTANDTHATEVEN IN THE SAFEST CONDITIONSTHAT POSSIBILITY STILL EXISTS."AND FOR THIS REASON..

LU-KEESAYS THEY WILL PRACTICE SOCIALDISTANCING AS WELL AS FOLLOWSTATE GUIDELINES.AND JOINING LUQUEE WEDNESDAYNIGHT.

DR. TIMFULENWIDER- THE DIRECTOR OFINSTRUCTIONAL SUPPORTSERVICES.

AND HIS TEAM OFHEALTHCARE PROFESSIONALS.."WE DO HAVE A CONCERN ABOUT THEHEALTH AND SAFETY OF OUR KIDS..WE ARE ENGAGING IN DISTANCE ONLYLEARNING AT THIS TIME ..

WE HOPETHAT IN THE NEAR FUTURE..

WEWILL SEE AREDUCTION IN COVID 19 CASES ANDBE OFF THAT MONITORING LIST ANDRETURN TOSCHOOL."AND UNTIL KERN COUNTY IS OFF THEMONITORING LIST..

BCSD WILLSTICK WITH FULL DISTANCELEARNING..

BUT WHEN STUDENTSDO RETURN..

SCHOOL HEALTHCOORDINATOR TERRI LINDSEYSAYS ALL STUDENTS FROM 3RD GRADETO HIGH SCHOOLWILL BE REQUIRED TO WEAR MASKS..AND IF THEY REFUSE..

THEYWILL NOT BE ABLE EXCLUDED FROMIN CLASS INSTRUCTION.."AND IN THESE PARTICULARINSTANCES THE STUDENT WILLRECEIVE VIRTUAL INSTRUCTIONUNTILTHE STUDENT IS WILLING TO COMPLYWITH THE STATE MANDATE"LINDSEY SAYS STUDENTS 2 YEARSOLD AND UNDER ARE NOTREQUIRED TO WEAR FACE COVERINGS.AND FROM 2 YEARSOLD TO 2ND GRADE..

STUDENTS ARESTRONGLYENCOURAGED BUT NOT REQUIRED.FACIAL COVERINGS WILL BEPROVIDED TO STAFF ANDSTUDENTS.TEACHERS ARE REQUIRED TO WEAR AMASK, BUT CAN SWITCH TO AFACE SHIELD WHEN TEACHING THEYOUNGER STUDENTS ANDSTUDENTS WITH SPECIAL NEEDS."THIS IS FOR INSTRUCTIONALPURPOSES AND THE ABILITY TOCOMMUNICATE WITH THOSEPOPULATIONS."STAFF WILL ALSO TAKE DAILYTEMPERATURE CHECKS UPONARRIVAL TO WORK..

AND STUDENTSWILL BE REQUIRED TOTAKE SELF ASSESSMENTS AT HOMEWITH THEIR PARENTS BASEDOFF OF A GUIDANCE SHEET THATWILL BE PASSED OUT..IF STUDENTS ARE TO EXPERIENCESYMPTOMS WHILE AT SCHOOL..LINDSEY SAYS THEY WILL BE TAKENTO AN ADULTSUPERVISED ISOLATION ROOM UNTILPARENTS CAN PICK THEMUP.BCSD WILL HOLD THEIR NEXTVIRTUAL TOWN HALL ON AUGUST5TH FROM 5:30 TO 6:30 TO TALK TOPARENTS AND STAFF ABOUTMENTAL HEALTH AND SOCIALEMOTIONAL LEARNINGSUPPORTS.

IN BAKERSFIELD KYLIEWALKER 23ABCCONNECTING YOU..THE NEW SCHOOL YEAR BEGINS FORMOST DISTRICTS AROUND THECOUNTY TWO WEEKS FROM TODAY.

ANDWE UNDERSTAND MANY OF YOU AREAGONIZING OVERTHE UPCOMING YEAR..

AND WE WANTTO HELP YOU AND YOURFAMILY GO 'SAFELY BACK TOSCHOOL'.FOR ONE SMALL SCHOOL DISTRICT INTHE SHADOW OF BEARMOUNTAIN..

THE CHALLENGES TOMAKE SURE EVERY STUDENT IS'CONNECTED' THIS FALL..STRETCHES FAR BEYOND IT'SBORDERS JUSTNORTHEAST OF ARVIN.THE DIGIORGIO SCHOOL ANDDISTRICT OFFICES SIT QUIETLYNEARTHE END OF BUENA VISTABOULEVARD.A STUDENT BODY OF JUST OVER 200STUDENTS..

WHO ARE 'TRULY'LEARNING FROM A DISTANCE.TERRY HALLUM IS THE PRINCIPALAND THE SUPERINTENDENT.HE'S SPENDING HIS DAYS TRYING TOMAKE SURE ALL HIS STUDENTSARE CONNECTED THIS FALL.HALLUM SAYS STUDENTS IN 2NDTHROUGH 8TH GRADE WILL HAVECHROMEBOOKS.BUT THE BIGGEST CHALLENGE COMESIN STAYING CONNECTED WITHFAMILIES...ALOT OF FAMILIES DON'T HAVEINTERNET..

USE SOME HOT SPOTSDIDN'T HAVE INTERNETOUR 2ND-8TH USE CANVAS ONLINE,ZOOM, K-1ST, TEACHERS MORE INTOUCH OVER THE PHONE..COLLECTINGWORK AND GRADING, WON'T BE LIKESPRING P-F OR CREDIT NO CREDIT,ACTUALGRADES NOWTHE CHALLENGE DOESN'T END WITHTECHNOLOGY..

98PERCENT OF THE STUDENT BODYRECEIVES FREE OR REDUCEDLUNCHES.LAST SPRING..

THE SCHOOL WASALSO A MEAL DELIVERY SERVICEAND THAT WILL CONTINUE THISFALL.THE CAMPUS REMAINS CLOSED FORNOW..

BUT HALLUM ISALREADY PLANNING FOR WHEN KIDSRETURN..

