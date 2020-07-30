Actress Ankita Lokhande, ex-girlfriend of Sushant Singh Rajput, had reportedly informed Bihar Police that the late actor was quite unhappy because Rhea Chakraborty harassed him.

Sushant told ex-girlfriend Ankita he was 'quite unhappy' as Rhea 'harassed' him- Reports

Actress Ankita Lokhande, ex-girlfriend of Sushant Singh Rajput, had reportedly informed Bihar Police...