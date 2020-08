Rachel Garceau's Idaho News 6 forecast 7/30/20

SOUTHERN IDAHOWILL BE BAKINGTODAY UNDERBLAZING SUNSHINEAND INTENSE HEAT,AS TEMPERATURESAPPROACH RECORDHIGHS IN THETREASURE VALLEY.FROM ONTARIO TOMOUNTAIN HOME ANDEVERYWHERE INBETWEEN, HIGHTEMPS WILL LIKELYTOP OFF FROM 102-105 DEGREES.

EVENIN THE MOUNTAINS,HIGHS WILL CLIMBINTO THE LOW 90S,WITH MCCALL LIKELYCOMING WITHIN AFEW DEGREES OF ITSRECORD HIGH FORJULY 30TH OF 94DEGREES.

A QUICK-MOVINGDISTURBANCE WILLSWEEP ACROSSCENTRAL IDAHOTODAY, AND WHENCOMBINED WITH THEHEAT, COULDTRIGGER A FEWISOLATEDTHUNDERSTORMSAND SOME GUSTYWINDS, BUTOTHERWISE, DRY,SCORCHINGCONDITIONS WILL BETHE TRENDTHROUGH THEWEEKEND, AS BOISEWILL LIKELY SEEAFTERNOON HIGHSINTO THE TRIPLEDIGITS EACHAFTERNOONTHROUGH SUNDAY.WILL BE BAKINGTODAY UNDERBLAZING SUNSHINEAND INTENSE HEAT,AS TEMPERATURESAPPROACH RECORDHIGHS IN THETREASURE VALLEY.