Whitmer Opens Casinos And Restricts Bars In Northern Michigan
Gov.
Gretchen Whitmer on Wednesday tightened pandemic restrictions in northern Michigan while letting Detroit's three casinos reopen at limited capacity after four-plus months of being closed to curb the coronavirus.
