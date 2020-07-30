Global  
 

On The Record | Matchmaking in India: Regressive or reality?
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 19:29s - Published
On The Record | Matchmaking in India: Regressive or reality?

On The Record | Matchmaking in India: Regressive or reality?

In the latest episode of On The Record, Hindustan TimesSunetra Choudhury speaks to filmmaker Smriti Mundhra on her latest Netflix release Indian Matchmaking.

The documentary series showcases Sima Taparia, a matchmaker from Mumbai, helping her NRI clients find a partner for themselves.

Smriti reveals that she was ‘prepared for strong reactions and a lot of conversations to happen around the show’.

Watch the full video for more details.

Ayodhya | New mosque, hospital, cultural centre: Trust plan for alternate plot [Video]

Ayodhya | New mosque, hospital, cultural centre: Trust plan for alternate plot

Amid the preparation for the ground-breaking for a new Ram temple in Ayodhya, what is the status of the plan to build a mosque at an alternate piece of land? Hindustan Times national political editor Sunetra Choudhury speaks to Athar Hussain, spokesperson of the trust constituted to oversee the construction of a new mosque. The Uttar Pradesh Sunni Waqf Board recently accepted the land allotted by the state government, in accordance with the judgment of the Supreme Court, delivered in November 2019. Hussain said that apart from a new mosque, the 5-acre plot is likely to house a 'state-of-the-art' medical facility and a centre highlighting the contributions of the Indo-Islamic culture. The Covid-19 pandemic has stalled progress on the plan, although virtual discussions are still going on, he says. When asked about the completion date of the mosque, Hussain says that unlike the decades-old Ram temple movement, the project for a new mosque was initiated in February this year, and so it may take longer than the temple in Ayodhya. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 08:53Published
Ayodhya: At new masjid site, youngsters speak on entire saga | Ground report [Video]

Ayodhya: At new masjid site, youngsters speak on entire saga | Ground report

With preparations in full swing for a grand foundation-laying ceremony for a new temple in Ayodhya, what is the mood at Dhannipur village, where the Uttar Pradesh government allotted a plot of land for a new mosque? Hindustan Times national political editor Sunetra Choudhury reports from the hamlet which is over 20 km from the main Ayodhya city, and the site of the new 'Babri' masjid. Some residents express relief at the construction of a temple, while others state that the construction of a mosque would be good, although it won't make any difference in their lives. The stark takeaway from the new site is that the erstwhile dispute is not as emotive an issue here as seen in other places. The reasons could range from the newer generations not being witness to the incidents of the early 1990s when the Babri masjid was illegally demolished, to the fact that given this settlement's distance from the main Ayodhya city, hardly any of the residents ever prayed at the original Babri mosque. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:10Published
Ayodhya Ground Report: Another priest infected; social distancing a concern [Video]

Ayodhya Ground Report: Another priest infected; social distancing a concern

Hindustan Times national political editor Sunetra Choudhury reports the latest in Ayodhya from the banks of the Saryu river, which have been illuminated ahead of the grand foundation laying ceremony of the new Ram temple.With just a day to go for the event, the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic is emerging as a key concern for the authorities. Another priest has tested positive, leading the head priest, Satyendra Das, to express his 'worry'. Another priest and three fire officials had earlier been found to be infected with the Covid virus. Adherence of social distancing norms by crowds in the temple town is also emerging as a big concern for authorities. Seeing the large crowds on the banks of the Saryu river, the administration has decided to close the area from August 4 afternoon to the general public. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be presiding over the festivities on August 5, which will also be attended by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat, and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, among a few other dignitaries. The guest list is comparatively short given the pandemic. Watch the full video for more details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:43Published
Covid-19: 'Not herd immunity, vaccine only option,' says govt [Video]

Covid-19: 'Not herd immunity, vaccine only option,' says govt

Hindustan Times’ National Political Editor, Sunetra Choudhury brings you the top stories you need to know. Sunetra talks about the number of covid-19 cases in India so far, containment zones and vaccines. She also speaks on the mystery of China's low figures and more. Watch the full video for more details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 05:40Published

The 2 other 'dangerous airfields' in India: Capt Ranganathan on Kerala crash [Video]

The 2 other 'dangerous airfields' in India: Capt Ranganathan on Kerala crash

A day after the deadly plane crash in Kerala's Kozhikode, Captain Mohan Ranganathan, an aviation safety consultant, warns that other airports in India may see similar mishaps. Speaking to Hindustan Times senior editor Aditi Prasad, he said that Patna and Jammu are also 'dangerous airfields' and continue to operate despite flagging of safety issues. He also explained how 'tabletop' airfields, i.e. those which are constructed by flattening a hill, can be unsafe, mainly due to lack of extra space for airplanes in case of an emergency. Capt Ranganathan also explained why the Air India Express plane in Kozhikode didn't catch fire but broke in half, thereby preventing a higher casualty count. If the plane's wings had gotten damaged and fuel had spilt, then the chances of a fire breaking out would've been higher, he said. On August 7, at least 18 people died, including the two pilots, of a passenger plane which tried to land in Kozhikode amid inclement weather. It overshot the runway and fell into a valley. It was a part of the government's Vande Bharat mission, ferrying home Indians who were stranded in Dubai amid the Covid-19 pandemic. The tragedy occurred 10 years after a similar mishap in Mangalore. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 04:20Published
Kerala plane crash 'murder, not accident': Expert who flagged safety issues [Video]

Kerala plane crash 'murder, not accident': Expert who flagged safety issues

Aviation safety consultant Captain Mohan Ranganathan commented on the Kozhikode plane crash which killed at least 18 people, including the two pilots. Speaking to Hindustan Times senior editor Aditi Prasad, he said that this tragedy was 'murder, not an accident'. Capt Ranganathan was part of a panel which had submitted a report around 9 years ago highlighting risks at the Kozhikode airport. He said that the authorities knew that it was a dangerous airfield, and yet things were 'swept under the carpet'. He accused the top officials in the aviation sector - including the minister and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation - of being 'clueless'. Captain Ranganathan said that corruption in the civil aviation sector is very high, and that is why people 'get away with murder'. On August 7, an Air India Express plane overshot the runway at the Kozhikode airport and split in half after falling into a valley. At least 18 people, including passengers and crew members, were killed. The flight was a part of the government's Vande Bharat mission, bringing home Indians stranded in Dubai due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 05:52Published
‘Can visit in personal capacity but…’: Zafaryab Jilani on PM Modi‘s Ayodhya visit [Video]

‘Can visit in personal capacity but…’: Zafaryab Jilani on PM Modi‘s Ayodhya visit

AIMPLB’s Zafaryab Jilani spoke on the Ayodhya’s bhoomi pujan event. Speaking about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Ayodhya site, Jilani said PM should not have visited the site. “A PM can visit anywhere in a personal capacity but cannot visit religious places,” Jilani said during a debate with Hindustan Times. PM Modi visited Ayodhya and laid the foundation stone for the Ram Temple. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat also attended the ceremony. Watch the full video for more details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:04Published
Ram Temple | ‘BJP, RSS intervention expedited the process’: Rita Joshi [Video]

Ram Temple | ‘BJP, RSS intervention expedited the process’: Rita Joshi

BJP leader Rita Bahuguna Joshi spoke on the construction of Ram temple. Speaking in a debate at Hindustan Times, Joshi spoke on the politics around the construction of the temple and said the process was expedited by BJP and other Sangh organizations. “The entire country has accepted the decision and people should not try to invoke others,” Joshi said. Joshi added that development is the main goal for the BJP government and that won’t be mixed with religious issues. Speaking on the Ram temple case in court, Joshi alleged that the previous governments tried to stall the decision, and if BJP had not intervened, the decision would be delayed 50 more years. The UP minister also spoke on the tourism with the construction of Ram Temple. Joshi said the construction of the temple will not only boost tourism in Ayodhya but in Uttar Pradesh. Watch the full video to know more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 07:06Published

Netflix user interface now available in Hindi [Video]

Netflix user interface now available in Hindi

Video streaming service Netflix has announced support for the Hindi language across its platform. According to Techcrunch, users can choose the Hindi language from the 'Manage Profiles' section on the welcome screen which will then allow subscribers to sign up, search, and make payments in the Hindi language. Monika Shergill, VP-Content at Netflix India, said the new user interface will make the platform more accessible and suitable for members who prefer Hindi. "Delivering a great Netflix experience is as important to us as creating great content. We believe the new user interface will make Netflix even more accessible and better suit members who prefer Hindi," Techcrunch quoted Shergill as saying in a statement.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:10Published

HBO Max and Ava DuVernay are making a series based on the @OnePerfectShot Twitter account

Ava DuVernay is partnering with HBO Max and the team behind Twitter’s popular One Perfect Shot account to create a..
The Verge
Liza Koshy, Sabrina Carpenter, Jordan Fisher Talk 'Work It' Movie & Returning to Broadway | THR Interview [Video]

Liza Koshy, Sabrina Carpenter, Jordan Fisher Talk 'Work It' Movie & Returning to Broadway | THR Interview

Sabrina Carpenter, Jordan Fisher and Liza Koshy talk about making their new dance movie 'Work It' on Netflix. Plus, Sabrina and Jordan open up about saying goodbye to their respective roles on Broadway.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 03:55Published
Watch: Janhvi Kapoor visits Nani, brother Arjun accompanies [Video]

Watch: Janhvi Kapoor visits Nani, brother Arjun accompanies

Actor Janhvi Kapoor was spotted outside her Nani's house on Thursday. Arjun Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and Boney Kapoor also accompanied Janhvi. The actor will be next seen in the film, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. The film is a biopic of Indian Air Force's first female combat pilot. Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl also stars Pankaj Kapoor. The film is directed by debutant Sharan Sharma and produced by Karan Johar. Its trailer has received over 225000 'likes' on YouTube, but also over 125000 'dislikes'. Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl is slated for an August 12 release on Netflix.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:24Published

Haryana CM meets Sushant Rajput's father in Faridabad [Video]

Haryana CM meets Sushant Rajput's father in Faridabad

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar met actor Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh and his sister Rani Singh in Faridabad. The actor died by suicide at his residence in Mumbai, Maharashtra on June 14. Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is probing his death case.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:42Published

Sushant Singh Rajput case: More hurdles for CBI, Mumbai mayor wants sleuths to seek permission from cops amid COVID-19

 Mumbai Mayor, Kishori Pednekar said: "The CBI officers who come to Mumbai will have to seek the necessary permissions from Mumbai Police, due to the deadly novel..
DNA

AirAsia flight at Ranchi airport aborts take-off after suffering bird hit; passengers safe

 AirAsia India aircraft VT-HKG operating from Ranchi to Mumbai as flight i5-632 encountered a bird hit during scheduled departure at 11:50 hours on August 8.
DNA

Air India flies in ``Angels’’, support team to help families of AIX Calicut crash passengers

 Air India team to liaise with various agencies and provide support and assistance to families of passengers affected by the Air India Express crash left for..
IndiaTimes

Sushant Singh Rajput: Mystery and voyeurism around Bollywood star's death

 Days after he died, some social media users claimed that he killed himself because a few powerful Bollywood families and directors had treated him unfairly. They..
WorldNews

