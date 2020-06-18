Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

NHS launches ‘Let’s Get Back’ campaign to encourage testing through NHS Test and Trace
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:00s - Published
NHS launches ‘Let’s Get Back’ campaign to encourage testing through NHS Test and Trace

NHS launches ‘Let’s Get Back’ campaign to encourage testing through NHS Test and Trace

The NHS has launched a new advertising campaign to encourage members of thepublic to get a test should they experience coronavirus symptoms. The videofocuses on how testing for Covid-19 can help life to return to as close tonormal as possible for millions of people in a way that is safe and protectsour NHS.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

National Health Service National Health Service Publicly-funded healthcare systems in the United Kingdom

Hancock: NHS consultations should move online and to mobile phones [Video]

Hancock: NHS consultations should move online and to mobile phones

All NHS consultations should be carried out by phone or video unless there isa good reason not to, Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said. In a speech tothe Royal College of Physicians (RCP), Mr Hancock said there have beendramatic changes to how the NHS works as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic andsome things must not be allowed to go backwards.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:05Published

'We're angry': Hundreds of NHS staff march on Downing Street to demand pay rise

 'We've been let down by our government... It feels like a kick in the teeth,' say nurses at protest
Independent
NHS workers march on Downing Street to demand pay rise [Video]

NHS workers march on Downing Street to demand pay rise

NHS staff made their way to Whitehall on Wednesday evening, carrying bannersthat said “Clapping won’t pay my bills” and “We helped you survive, now helpus survive”, as they demanded a pay rise.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:14Published

BBC presenter uses n-word in report on 'racially motivated' Bristol hit-and-run on NHS worker

 Social affairs correspondent relays abuse hurled at victim in pre-recorded segment
Independent

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Herman Cain, US ex-presidential candidate, dies after contracting Covid

 Herman Cain, a Republican who ran for president in 2012, was a strong supporter of Donald Trump.
BBC News

Covid-19: Assam to unlock partially, says Himanta Biswa Sarma

 Assam will not follow the Unlock 3 guidelines from August 1 in entirety but go for partial implementation to keep the Covid-19 situation under control and..
IndiaTimes
Covid update: Unlock 3 rules; Trump’s vaccine remark; UK books 60 million doses [Video]

Covid update: Unlock 3 rules; Trump’s vaccine remark; UK books 60 million doses

From India announcing new rules under Unlock 3 to Britain signing a deal for doses of potential Covid-19 vaccine, here are the top updates on coronavirus. Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday announced new rules under its “Unlock 3”. Night curfew has been curbed, yoga institutes and gymnasiums will be allowed to open from August 5. Unlock 3 to be implemented from August 1 till August 31. Educational institutions, cinema halls, swimming pools, theatres, bars to remain close till August 31. Independence Day functions to be allowed with social distancing. India crossed 15 lakh cases on Wednesday with nearly 49,000 cases. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump say America may provide coronavirus vaccine to other countries after it is approved. Trump said US has ramped up the production of vaccine and will rapidly produce 100 million doses after it is approved. The British government has signed a deal for 60 million doses of potential Covid-19 vaccine. The deal was signed with GlaxoSmithKline and Sanofi Pasteur. Britain’s GSK and France’s Sanofi have the largest manufacturing capability in the world. Watch the full video for more details on the pandemic.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:26Published
Unlock Phase 3: All your questions answered on what's closed, what's opening [Video]

Unlock Phase 3: All your questions answered on what's closed, what's opening

As India approaches its fifth month of Covid-induced curbs, the Union government has announced guidelines for the next phase of Unlock, i.e. gradual easing of restrictions. The Phase 3 of Unlock will come into effect from August 1, 2020. It will entail further easing of restrictions in non-containment zones, including the reopening of gymnasiums and yoga institutes. However, schools and colleges will continue to remain closed till the end of August. Another decision which will be taken later is the resumption of Metro rail services, although other public transport like buses, cabs, and auto-rickshaws were allowed to start plying earlier. Another restriction which has been removed is night curfew. From August, there can be unhindered movement at night. Although state and Union Territory governments can impose restrictions in non-containment zones as they see fit, they can't restrict intra-state or inter-state travel. The new phase of Unlock will be implemented as India is seeing over 40,000 new cases of Covid-19 infection every day. However, the country's Covid recovery rate is constantly increasing, while fatality rate is among the lowest in the world.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:58Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Loyalty360

Loyalty360 Loyalty360 Reads | Pizza Hut to Bring Back BOOK IT, SCENE Launches Better Together Campaign and More https://t.co/6eYICH5bbQ 1 hour ago

sisca_gd

Fransisca 🐷🐄🍳 RT @CspoWatch: Indonesian plans for palm-based #B40 back on track for July 2021: Colombia to research use of #palmoil in high end cosmetics… 1 hour ago

CspoWatch

CSPO Watch Indonesian plans for palm-based #B40 back on track for July 2021: Colombia to research use of #palmoil in high end… https://t.co/mIpsEy0IHP 2 hours ago

NBC4Justin

Justin Holbrock RT @NBCNewsPR: NBC NEWS: Biden campaign launches new seven-figure ad campaign, focused exclusively on the battleground state of Ohio The p… 5 hours ago

smrhtt

Rufford StMarys & Tarleton HolyTrinity - Lancs Join us for our service on line on Facebook, Sunday from 9.30am. Fr Mark is back in the Sermon slot, as he launches… https://t.co/Ju4UuJ2a3V 5 hours ago

NBCNewsPR

NBC News PR NBC NEWS: Biden campaign launches new seven-figure ad campaign, focused exclusively on the battleground state of Oh… https://t.co/vyG3Shfc7U 6 hours ago

TourismLangley

Tourism Langley RT @DestinationBC: Congratulations, @TourismLangley on launching #LangleyFresh! A new campaign welcoming British Columbians back to reconne… 18 hours ago

PatisserieSarah

Sarah Mountain RT @BigHospitality: The Eat Out To Help Out campaign, which allows dine in restaurants to give customers 50% off their meal up to £10 and c… 19 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Sir Keir Starmer presses Boris Johnson on track and trace system [Video]

Sir Keir Starmer presses Boris Johnson on track and trace system

Sir Keir Starmer said the economy cannot be reopened without a successful track and trace system. “The Prime Minister risks making the mistakes he made at the beginning of the pandemic, brushing..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:59Published
All you need to know from the June 18 coronavirus briefing [Video]

All you need to know from the June 18 coronavirus briefing

A round-up of the Government's daily Covid-19 press conference, where Health Secretary Matt Hancock announced that development of the NHS track and trace app had halted.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:59Published
Watch Live: Matt Hancock Leads Coronavirus Briefing After Tracing App U-Turn [Video]

Watch Live: Matt Hancock Leads Coronavirus Briefing After Tracing App U-Turn

Watch Live: Matt Hancock Leads Daily Coronavirus Briefing After Trace App U-Turn

Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIOPublished