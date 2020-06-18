NHS launches ‘Let’s Get Back’ campaign to encourage testing through NHS Test and Trace
The NHS has launched a new advertising campaign to encourage members of thepublic to get a test should they experience coronavirus symptoms. The videofocuses on how testing for Covid-19 can help life to return to as close tonormal as possible for millions of people in a way that is safe and protectsour NHS.
All NHS consultations should be carried out by phone or video unless there isa good reason not to, Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said. In a speech tothe Royal College of Physicians (RCP), Mr Hancock said there have beendramatic changes to how the NHS works as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic andsome things must not be allowed to go backwards.
From India announcing new rules under Unlock 3 to Britain signing a deal for doses of potential Covid-19 vaccine, here are the top updates on coronavirus. Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday announced new rules under its “Unlock 3”. Night curfew has been curbed, yoga institutes and gymnasiums will be allowed to open from August 5. Unlock 3 to be implemented from August 1 till August 31. Educational institutions, cinema halls, swimming pools, theatres, bars to remain close till August 31. Independence Day functions to be allowed with social distancing. India crossed 15 lakh cases on Wednesday with nearly 49,000 cases. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump say America may provide coronavirus vaccine to other countries after it is approved. Trump said US has ramped up the production of vaccine and will rapidly produce 100 million doses after it is approved. The British government has signed a deal for 60 million doses of potential Covid-19 vaccine. The deal was signed with GlaxoSmithKline and Sanofi Pasteur. Britain’s GSK and France’s Sanofi have the largest manufacturing capability in the world. Watch the full video for more details on the pandemic.
As India approaches its fifth month of Covid-induced curbs, the Union government has announced guidelines for the next phase of Unlock, i.e. gradual easing of restrictions. The Phase 3 of Unlock will come into effect from August 1, 2020. It will entail further easing of restrictions in non-containment zones, including the reopening of gymnasiums and yoga institutes. However, schools and colleges will continue to remain closed till the end of August. Another decision which will be taken later is the resumption of Metro rail services, although other public transport like buses, cabs, and auto-rickshaws were allowed to start plying earlier. Another restriction which has been removed is night curfew. From August, there can be unhindered movement at night. Although state and Union Territory governments can impose restrictions in non-containment zones as they see fit, they can't restrict intra-state or inter-state travel. The new phase of Unlock will be implemented as India is seeing over 40,000 new cases of Covid-19 infection every day. However, the country's Covid recovery rate is constantly increasing, while fatality rate is among the lowest in the world.
