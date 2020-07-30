Dr. Fauci Advises Americans to Wear Goggles for ‘Complete’ COVID-19 Protection

Dr. Fauci Advises Americans to Wear Goggles for ‘Complete’ COVID-19 Protection On Wednesday, Dr. Anthony Fauci spoke with ABC News about COVID-19 and the best ways to stay protected.

According to Fauci, people should be wearing goggles or face shields if they have them in order to provide “complete” protection.

Fauci said it is important to protect all your "mucosal surfaces," including your eyes.

When asked if eye protection would be formally recommended at some point, Fauci said it was a possibility.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, via 'New York Post'