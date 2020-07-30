WEB EXTRA: Herman Cain Dies At 74 After Coronavirus Battle
Businessman and former presidential candidate Herman Cain has died following a battle with coronavirus, according to a statement released July 30 on his website.
Cain had been hospitalized with COVID-19 for several weeks.
He was 74.
