WEB EXTRA: Herman Cain Dies At 74 After Coronavirus Battle
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:30s - Published
WEB EXTRA: Herman Cain Dies At 74 After Coronavirus Battle

WEB EXTRA: Herman Cain Dies At 74 After Coronavirus Battle

Businessman and former presidential candidate Herman Cain has died following a battle with coronavirus, according to a statement released July 30 on his website.

Cain had been hospitalized with COVID-19 for several weeks.

He was 74.

Herman Cain dead after battle with coronavirus: reports

Herman Cain, the former Republican presidential candidate and affable business magnate, died...
FOXNews.com - Published


Mafhoney

JKA 🇺🇸🎭❄🌊 So there ya go. I just posted yesterday on him. I begged people to wear a mask. His "people" acted like he was just… https://t.co/ySBezMFqUb 3 hours ago

JaneMoss08

Provoke Outrage #RiseUp @DanRather Rightfully so. Herman Cain dies of coronavirus, economy shrank immensely. Wait until the extra $600 isn'… https://t.co/0TW41JOU1K 5 hours ago


Herman Cain dies after COVID-19 diagnosis

Herman Cain dies after COVID-19 diagnosis

Herman Cain, a former Republican presidential candidate and supporter of President Donald Trump who pointedly refused to wear a mask during the coronavirus pandemic, has died after contracting..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:37Published
WEB EXTRA: NASA Launches Perseverance Mars Rover

WEB EXTRA: NASA Launches Perseverance Mars Rover

A United Launch Alliance Atlas rocket carrying NASA's Perseverance rover lifted off from Cape Canaveral, Florida on July 30, on its journey to Mars. Perseverance is expected to touch down on the red..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:59Published
Republican Herman Cain Dies From COVID-19 Complications Weeks After Going to Trump Rally Without a Mask

Republican Herman Cain Dies From COVID-19 Complications Weeks After Going to Trump Rally Without a Mask

Herman Cain died from complications from coronavirus after being hospitalized following public appearances where the prominent Republican didn't wear a face mask and spoke out against that practice...

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:47Published