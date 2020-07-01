Coronavirus Outbreak: The Pandemic and Book Publishing
Novelist Donna Levin talks to CBSN Bay Area about how the coronavirus pandemic is affecting book publishing.
Trump Critic and Republican Governor Eyes 2024 White House BidNo matter the outcome of the 2020 election, Republican Governor Larry Hogan is eyeing a White House bid in 2024. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.
Project in Russia spreads passion for books amid lockdownSome young children are getting around the lockdown restrictions thanks to a project aimed at spreading the love of reading books.