NH Woman Awoken By Stranger In Bedroom; Son Interrupts Attempted Sexual Assault Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 00:28s - Published 4 minutes ago NH Woman Awoken By Stranger In Bedroom; Son Interrupts Attempted Sexual Assault A New Hampshire woman told police a man who was laying next to her bed when she woke up in the middle of the night attempted to sexually assault her. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Police: 53-Year-Old Man Dies After Fight At Motel



A woman who claims she was sexually assaulted by a former police officer is now suing his old boss and his department, KDKA's Royce Jones reports. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 02:27 Published 18 hours ago Man, woman convicted in sexual assault cases



A man and woman will be sentenced next month after two separate sexual assault cases returned with guilty verdicts. That's according to the Kern County District Attorney's Office. Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield Duration: 00:39 Published 2 weeks ago