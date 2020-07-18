Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

NH Woman Awoken By Stranger In Bedroom; Son Interrupts Attempted Sexual Assault
Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 00:28s - Published
NH Woman Awoken By Stranger In Bedroom; Son Interrupts Attempted Sexual Assault

NH Woman Awoken By Stranger In Bedroom; Son Interrupts Attempted Sexual Assault

A New Hampshire woman told police a man who was laying next to her bed when she woke up in the middle of the night attempted to sexually assault her.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Police: 53-Year-Old Man Dies After Fight At Motel [Video]

Police: 53-Year-Old Man Dies After Fight At Motel

A woman who claims she was sexually assaulted by a former police officer is now suing his old boss and his department, KDKA's Royce Jones reports.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 02:27Published
Man, woman convicted in sexual assault cases [Video]

Man, woman convicted in sexual assault cases

A man and woman will be sentenced next month after two separate sexual assault cases returned with guilty verdicts. That's according to the Kern County District Attorney's Office.

Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield     Duration: 00:39Published