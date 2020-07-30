All state-supported COVID-19 testing sites temporarily closing ahead of Tropical Storm Isaias

|
Sydney restaurant, funeral clusters grow as NSW records 12 new coronavirus casesNSW has recorded 12 new COVID-19 cases while residents will be banned from visiting Queensland after Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk declared NSW a COVID hotspot.
SBS
In CA: Big tuna, a big loss for Disney, and is COVID going to cancel Christmas?Plus: That rosy coronavirus data Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Monday may not be accurate. And something that's definitely not accurate? The way the president..
USATODAY.com
Those above 60 account for 50% of Covid deaths: DataEven as deaths due to Covid-19 continue to be higher in the elderly with those above 60 accounting for 50% of total mortalities, those in the relatively younger..
IndiaTimes
Study: Obese, Older African-Americans At High Risk Of Severe COVID-19 Complications
Chances of a person testing -ve in RT-PCR is equally high: GovtAmid rising concerns about false negatives in results of rapid antigen tests to detect Covid-19, leading to asymptomatic cases being missed, the Centre on..
IndiaTimes
