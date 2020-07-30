All state-supported COVID-19 testing sites temporarily closing ahead of Tropical Storm Isaias

Study: Obese, Older African-Americans At High Risk Of Severe COVID-19 Complications



A new study reveals a high body mass index raises the risk for severe COVID-19 and admission to intensive care units among African Americans. According to UPI, BMI is a calculation based on a person's height and weight and identifies whether they are overweight or obese. Novel coronavirus COVID-19 intensive care unit patients had a higher average body mass index than those who weren't admitted to the ICU.

