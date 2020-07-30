Global  
 

All state-supported COVID-19 testing sites temporarily closing ahead of Tropical Storm Isaias
All state-supported COVID-19 testing sites temporarily closing ahead of Tropical Storm Isaias

Ahead of the impacts from Tropical Storm Isaias, the Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) announced that all state-supported COVID-19 testing sites will temporarily close at 5 p.m.

On Thursday.

Sydney restaurant, funeral clusters grow as NSW records 12 new coronavirus cases

 NSW has recorded 12 new COVID-19 cases while residents will be banned from visiting Queensland after Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk declared NSW a COVID hotspot.
In CA: Big tuna, a big loss for Disney, and is COVID going to cancel Christmas?

 Plus: That rosy coronavirus data Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Monday may not be accurate. And something that's definitely not accurate? The way the president..
Those above 60 account for 50% of Covid deaths: Data

 Even as deaths due to Covid-19 continue to be higher in the elderly with those above 60 accounting for 50% of total mortalities, those in the relatively younger..
Study: Obese, Older African-Americans At High Risk Of Severe COVID-19 Complications [Video]

Study: Obese, Older African-Americans At High Risk Of Severe COVID-19 Complications

A new study reveals a high body mass index raises the risk for severe COVID-19 and admission to intensive care units among African Americans. According to UPI, BMI is a calculation based on a person's height and weight and identifies whether they are overweight or obese. Novel coronavirus COVID-19 intensive care unit patients had a higher average body mass index than those who weren't admitted to the ICU.

Chances of a person testing -ve in RT-PCR is equally high: Govt

 Amid rising concerns about false negatives in results of rapid antigen tests to detect Covid-19, leading to asymptomatic cases being missed, the Centre on..
