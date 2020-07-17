Reigning NFL Coach of the Year embarks on 13th training camp

His 13th training camp as Ravens Head Coach will be like nothing he’s ever dealt with before.

John Harbaugh has been around football his entire life.

His13th training camp as RavensHead Coach will be likenothing heJohn Harbaugh, Ravens HeadCoach: Itbut itthe rules came out in thelast, well, theycoming out.

So, wegetting the memos and theemails.

Wethrough all of that right nowtrying to put the besttraining camp together that wepossibly can.

Training Camp2020 starting this week withCOVID testing.

The first realfootball- related activitiesstart on Monday.

Ithis players and staff to bearthe burden of followingprotocols and stayingvirus-free.

Harbaugh: Bigresponsibility for all of usto take care of ourselves andto protect ourselves and oneanother and our families.Making decisions regarding theRavensplace, for the first time,with no preseason games.Harbaugh: Having the gameswould be a plus.

It would helpus make that evaluation.

Butwe can make the evaluationbased on what we have andthatdo.

Harbaugh has very littleevaluating to do when it comesto Lamar Jackson.

The Ravensquarterback, coming off hisMVP season.

Wednesday revealedas the No.

1 ranked player inthe league as voted by hispeers.

Harbaugh says all ofthe accolades havenLamar one bit.

Harbaugh: Hevery motivated.

Hedetermined.

Hehard.

What about players whohave chosen to opt out of thisseason.

So far the namesinclude Kick returnerDeoffensive lineman Andre Smith.I asked Harbaugh if there wereany others still debatingwhether they will play or sitout 2020.

Harbaugh: I donknow.

ThatIabout.

Nobodyto me.

As far as who isreturning, Harbaugh sayscornerback Tavon Young looksgreat after he missed all oflast season with a neckinjury.

And heabout center Matt Skura, whosuffered a devastating kneeinjury last November.

InOwings Mills, Shawn Stepner,WMAR-2 News.

